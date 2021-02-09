Michigan's Top Youth Volunteers of 2021 Selected by National Program

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maansi Nema, 17, of Novi and Isabel Sutton, 12, of Ann Arbor today were named Michigan's top youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America's largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.

As State Honorees, Maansi and Isabel will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program's virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America's top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 National Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.

"We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world – a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year," said Charles Lowrey, Prudential's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to celebrate the vision and determination of Spirit of Community's Class of 2021, and all the ways they're making their communities safer, healthier and more equitable places to live."

These are Michigan's top youth volunteers of 2021:

High School State Honoree: Maansi Nema

Nominated by Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan

Maansi, a senior at Novi High School, began hosting STEM nights in 2017 to interest elementary-school girls in science, math and technology, and then created a nonprofit to provide advice and resources to other high school students who want to host similar events in their own communities. Maansi never even considered the possibility that she could become an engineer until she took a computer programming class. "I fell in love with the constant problem-solving, perseverance and logic it took to solve challenging computer science problems," she said. But she was only one of three girls in the class and didn't know any women who had pursued that career path.

Maansi began planning a STEM night where young girls, with their families, could learn about STEM subjects in a fun, engaging way. She planned an agenda of hands-on, interactive activities, live demonstrations and presentations, then invited students from 20 elementary schools and recruited 120 volunteers to help. She also invited engineering organizations to participate, and secured a grant and sponsorships to pay for food, music and other costs. After several very successful events drew more than 1,000 attendees, Maansi founded a nonprofit called "STEM Without Boundaries" to help students in other states and countries replicate her efforts. There are now 15 chapters of her organization in 10 states and three other countries. "The STEM nights are amazing," said Maansi. "They show students that STEM is for everyone, and most importantly, that they belong."

Middle Level State Honoree: Isabel Sutton

Nominated by Slauson Middle School

Isabel, a seventh-grader at Slauson Middle School, made more than 250 bracelets out of recycled material and then sold them to benefit environmental causes and aid families and businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Isabel got her first taste of volunteering when she was in fifth grade after learning that most plastic water bottles end up in landfills or the ocean instead of recycling bins. She delivered a slide presentation on the problem at her school and followed up with a petition urging her school district to reduce its use of plastic. "It was exciting to see my friends' reactions and desire to help and I kept thinking about ways I could do more," Isabel said. So early last year she decided to make and sell bracelets to benefit a variety of causes that were important to her.

She decided that all the materials in her "Just Izzy" bracelets had to be environmentally friendly, so she used charms made out of recycled alloy, along with recycled paper and string. With her mother's help, she created an online shop and ended up with sales of more than $2,200. The proceeds went to a sea turtle rescue organization in Florida, a bird center in her county, an equestrian rescue operation, and meals for healthcare workers from local restaurants. Isabel also helped pay for gift cards, toiletries and household items for 40 local families in need. In addition, Isabel volunteered to monitor nine bluebird nesting boxes and track over 40 bluebirds and swallows in 2019 and 2020.

State Honorees in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Class of 2021 – the top middle level and high school volunteer from all 50 states and the District of Columbia – were selected for service initiatives completed, at least in part, between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020. Selection was based on criteria including impact, effort, initiative and the personal growth demonstrated over the course of the project. Several Distinguished Finalists and runners-up were also selected in each state, and all qualifying applicants received President's Volunteer Service Awards.

"It speaks volumes about the character of today's secondary school students that the Spirit of Community program heard from more than 21,000 applicants this fall – most of them stories of young volunteers overcoming the hardships of a global pandemic to support those in need," said Ronn Nozoe, Chief Executive Officer, NASSP. "While we're especially proud to celebrate this year's 102 State Honorees, NASSP applauds every student who's found a way to volunteer this past year. You inspire your peers and adults alike to remember that, even in times of crisis, we all have something to give."

To read the names and stories of all of this year's State Honorees, visit http://spirit.prudential.com.

