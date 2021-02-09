Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Announces its Mozzarella Style Cheeze Shreds Included in New COBS Bread Offering with Beyond Meat®

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988)("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that its portfolio company Nabati Foods Inc. ("Nabati") now has its Nabati Mozzarella Style Cheeze Shreds included in COBS new plant-based Beyond Sausage® Arrabbiata Mini Pizza.

The plant-based mini pizza is now available at all 130 COBS locations across Canada and includes Beyond Meat® Beyond Sausage® Italian Sausage Crumbles, Nabati Mozzarella Style Cheeze Shreds, roasted red pepper, chili flakes, and will be served on a fermented Turkish dough base.

"After an exciting search to deliver a high quality plant-based cheeze that our customers will love, we are delighted to partner with Nabati to expand our plant-based offerings. Nabati's cheeze helps to position our product as a delicious plant-based pizza, without sacrificing taste. We expect this product to quickly become a favourite for either those who are searching for a tasty plant-based pizza, those looking to reduce their meat and dairy consumption, or those just looking for a great tasting pizza," said Brad Bissonnette, VP Marketing & Franchise Recruitment.

Edmonton-based Nabati is a fast-growing food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health conscious consumers. The Nabati Cheeze Mozzarella Style Shreds are a dairy-free, lactose-free, casein-free, soy-free, gluten-free, kosher cheese alternative.

"Demand for Nabati products has been growing rapidly in all channels - grocery, foodservice, and industrial," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "This is yet another example of healthy food innovation forging ahead into the broader food market in unique ways. We expect to see this momentum continue to grow for healthy, sustainable, plant-based food products commensurate with rising consumer demand."

Eat Beyond is focused on identifying the best food tech companies from around the world and accelerating their success by providing not only capital but hands-on support, guidance, industry connections and know-how.

"The foodservice industry is very excited about our Nabati Cheeze shreds and variety of uses for this proprietary line. We look forward to this new partnership with COBS Bread and more to come in the months and years ahead across North America and Europe," said Ahmad Yehya, CEO of Nabati.

Find your local COBS at https://www.cobsbread.com/local-bakery/ to try out the new plant-based mini pizza.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more:https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

