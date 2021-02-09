Digimarc Appoints Kelly Haggerty as Chief Product Officer

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) today announced it has appointed Kelly Haggerty as Chief Product Officer, a newly established executive leadership position at the company. Haggerty will be a crucial member of the leadership team, reporting to the CEO. As Chief Product Officer, he will develop, deliver and support a world-class global technology platform that advances the reach and effectiveness of automatic identification of media across multiple industries.

"I am thrilled that Kelly has joined the executive team at Digimarc," said Bruce Davis, Chairman and CEO at Digimarc. "He brings a tremendous skill set and background in software product management and strategy. As the Digimarc Platform evolves and matures, we see the need to elevate product management to the executive level, where Kelly can help drive further growth of the Platform."

"I look forward to working with the team to help drive the growth of the Digimarc Platform," Haggerty added. "Our work will build a powerful product management organization on the foundation that Digimarc developed over the last several years."

Previously Haggerty was Vice President of Product & Strategy at Zix from 2016 through 2020. During his tenure at Zix, he helped transform the company from a single product appliance vendor with annual recurring revenue of $56 million to a SaaS security solutions provider with multiple products generating annual recurring revenue of over $215 million.

Before his role at Zix, he served as Chief Product Officer for IID, a SaaS security threat intelligence company. For nine years, Mr. Haggerty held several leadership roles for McAfee, including Vice President of Product Management for the Security Management Business from 2010 to 2014 and Vice President of the SaaS Business Unit. In addition, he held leadership roles in product management at SurfControl (acquired by Websense), Elron Software and Actiance Inc.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform takes industry beyond the barcode, providing innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

