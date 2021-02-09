Lightwave Logic Announces Participation in PHOTONICS+ Virtual Exhibition and Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that it has accepted an invitation to participate at PHOTONICS+ Virtual Exhibition and Conference, a leading virtual industry tradeshow taking place on February 17-18, 2021.

The virtual tradeshow, developed in conjunction the largest association in the photonics sector – the European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC) – is a new, efficient networking event for the industry, crafted in response to COVID-related travel restrictions. The event will span over 250 virtual booth exhibits and technical presentations, leveraging online networking to recreate the show floor experience.

"We are honored to have received an invitation to such a prestigious, leading photonics industry virtual event," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "This virtual exhibition aligns well with our market positioning for our ultra-high speed, low-power communications technologies. Furthermore, given the broad base of exhibition, we expect to discuss our technology not only with potential customers in the data communications and telecommunications space, but other emerging market segments as well. I look forward to attending this virtual event as we continue to drive forward our business."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com.

