Bantec Will Offer Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) as a Franchise

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), a product and services company, announces that it signed an agreement with Accurate Franchising to launch Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) as a franchise.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "On February 1, 2021 we signed an agreement with Accurate Franchising to launch Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) Franchise. Accurate will help us locate potential franchisees, assist with the franchise agreement, state registrations, franchise operating manual, franchise marketing plan, franchise landing page, franchise brochure, business planning for Bantec Sanitizing franchisees and many other franchising aspects. We anticipate selling our first franchise in the next three months. Meanwhile, we will perform all sanitizing services in house. Future Bantec Sanitizing franchisees will offer Bantec Sanitizing supplies, robots, UV lights and deep cleaning services. After we roll out the Bantec Sanitizing franchise, we will look to investigate other franchises. As drones and robots become more integral to our way of life, we will explore franchising Drone USA."

Accurate Financing

Accurate Franchising, Inc. is the only franchise development consulting firm that actually owns and operates their own franchise brands. We have first-hand experience with franchising, giving us an intimate understanding of what a franchisor needs to succeed. As we work with our clients to help their franchises grow and thrive, we are also working with our sister companies — Signarama, Experimac, and others — to keep those franchise brands strong.

Accurate Financing Website: https://www.accuratefranchising.com

About Bantec Sanitizing

Bantec Sanitizing, a division of Bantec, provides a variety of products and services to help facility managers, safety professionals, and maintenance personnel combat a multitude of airborne and surface hazards.

Bantec Sanitizing: www.bantec.store

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated, and incentivized workforce.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Michael Bannon

Chairman & CEO

[email protected]

+1 (203) 220-2296

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bantec-will-offer-bantec-sanitizing-exposure-response-mobile-service-as-a-franchise-301224918.html

SOURCE Bantek Inc.