>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Bantec Will Offer Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) as a Franchise

February 09, 2021 | About: OTCPK:BANT +107.21% OTCPK:BANT +107.21% OTCPK:BANT +107.21% OTCPK:BANT +107.21%

PR Newswire

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), a product and services company, announces that it signed an agreement with Accurate Franchising to launch Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) as a franchise.

Bantec Logo

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "On February 1, 2021 we signed an agreement with Accurate Franchising to launch Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) Franchise. Accurate will help us locate potential franchisees, assist with the franchise agreement, state registrations, franchise operating manual, franchise marketing plan, franchise landing page, franchise brochure, business planning for Bantec Sanitizing franchisees and many other franchising aspects. We anticipate selling our first franchise in the next three months. Meanwhile, we will perform all sanitizing services in house. Future Bantec Sanitizing franchisees will offer Bantec Sanitizing supplies, robots, UV lights and deep cleaning services. After we roll out the Bantec Sanitizing franchise, we will look to investigate other franchises. As drones and robots become more integral to our way of life, we will explore franchising Drone USA."

Accurate Financing

Accurate Franchising, Inc. is the only franchise development consulting firm that actually owns and operates their own franchise brands. We have first-hand experience with franchising, giving us an intimate understanding of what a franchisor needs to succeed. As we work with our clients to help their franchises grow and thrive, we are also working with our sister companies — Signarama, Experimac, and others — to keep those franchise brands strong.

Accurate Financing Website: https://www.accuratefranchising.com

About Bantec Sanitizing

Bantec Sanitizing, a division of Bantec, provides a variety of products and services to help facility managers, safety professionals, and maintenance personnel combat a multitude of airborne and surface hazards.

Bantec Sanitizing: www.bantec.store

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated, and incentivized workforce.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Michael Bannon
Chairman & CEO
[email protected]
+1 (203) 220-2296

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bantec-will-offer-bantec-sanitizing-exposure-response-mobile-service-as-a-franchise-301224918.html

SOURCE Bantek Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)