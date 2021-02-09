>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Diebold Nixdorf Partners With A Top-10 Global Financial Institution On Next-Generation Debit Processing

February 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:DBD -2.27%

Cloud-native software provides a common platform for consumer banking transactions to meet evolving, cross-channel customer needs for burgeoning new payment types

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2021

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the financial and retail industries, announced today that a global financial services firm – one of the world's top ten banks – implemented the company's VynamicTM Payments software to power the bank's debit platform transformation. This initiative combines the bank's transaction activity across multiple banking channels, including millions of debit cards serviced, thousands of branches and tens of thousands of ATMs, into a common processing platform.

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)

As consumer banking becomes increasingly digital, Diebold Nixdorf sought to re-envision payments processing as a key business enabler. Leveraging a cloud-native, microservice architecture and consolidating multiple channels to a single platform unlocks a range of benefits, including: continuous integration and deployment, rapid introduction of new features and payment types, and highly efficient processing at scale. These capabilities from Diebold Nixdorf underpin new consumer functions, including transaction automation and omnichannel connectivity, such as mobile-to-ATM and teller-to-ATM capability. This enables the financial institution to build seamless consumer journeys, regardless of the banking channel, while providing a consistent and personalized user experience for its global clients.

Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "It's a pleasure to partner with such an innovative, global financial institution to define the future of payments software. Together, we are deploying a solution that provides massive gains in development time to market, processing speed and business agility, utilizing a robust, scalable and cloud-native architecture. This partnership and others, like our recent announcement with America First Credit Union, illustrate how Vynamic Payments delivers a next-generation solution that powers the ongoing digitization of consumer banking."

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-B

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-partners-with-a-top-10-global-financial-institution-on-next-generation-debit-processing-301224763.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)