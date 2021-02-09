SLING TV invites cable customers to a free, no strings attached 'Fling' with its live TV streaming service, including SHOWTIME®

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV is inviting consumers to try its service for free with " SLING Fling ," a daily, no credit card required, six-night primetime TV event. Over 100 live channels from SLING Orange, SLING Blue and the 4 Extras Deal are available, plus free access to SHOWTIME®. Starting today, those new to SLING TV can register for the SLING Fling event and watch for free from 5 p.m. ET to midnight, Feb. 9-14.

Watch over 100 live and on-demand channels for free, from 5 p.m. ET to midnight during the SLING Fling event, Feb. 9-14

"SLING Fling will give cable customers an opportunity to experience SLING TV's extensive line-up of live and on-demand content, so they can happily leave cable behind with confidence," said Michael Schwimmer, group president, SLING TV. "Cable customers have suffered for too many years and they just want a better option — the channels they love at a much lower price. Our goal is to give everyone the chance to explore the benefits of live streaming with SLING TV, and join the millions of SLING TV subscribers who save money and enjoy their favorite sports, news and entertainment."

The SLING Fling event, which coincides with National Cut the Cord Day, introduces new customers to over 100 live and on-demand channels, from SLING Orange and SLING Blue (a $50 value), Kids Extra, Lifestyle Extra, News Extra and Comedy Extra (a $13 value) and SHOWTIME (a $10 value). SLING Orange and SLING Blue offer top sports, news and entertainment channels like AMC, A&E, FS1, TNT, Cartoon Network, CNN, TLC, HGTV, History and more. Plus, as an added bonus, viewers will receive 50 hours of free DVR storage.

To sweeten the deal, SLING TV is offering new customers their first month of SLING Orange or SLING Blue for $10, a $25 discount. New customers may also choose to receive a free AirTV Mini streaming device, ($79.99 MSRP), when they prepay for their first month of SLING TV at $35.

For more information on SLING Fling, including popular TV shows and movies available, visit the What's On SLING blog. To sign up for SLING Fling, and redeem SLING TV's new customer offers, visit sling.com/deals/special-offer .

About SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING TV offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Additionally, SLING TV offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

