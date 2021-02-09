>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Sonim RS80 SmartScanner Tablet Now Available in North America and Europe

February 09, 2021 | About: NAS:SONM +5.94%

Sonim's First Fully-Rugged Tablet Maximizes Productivity in Demanding Work Environments

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the commercial availability of its RS80 SmartScanner tablet in North America and Europe. Designed to serve industrial, field service and public safety workers in demanding work environments, the RS80 is the first fully-rugged tablet to join the Sonim ultra-rugged product line.

Sonim RS80 Smart Scanner Tablet Now Available in North America and Europe

The Sonim RS80 is an eight-inch tablet with an integrated barcode scanner that features a glove-friendly touch screen, high-capacity multi-shift battery, resistance to water and dust and a variety of additional features and capabilities to maximize its functionality on the job. The RS80 is built to last and can lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to consumer tablets as a result of its proven durability while also improving the barcode scanning experience for front-line workers who must rapidly capture large amounts of data.

"Sonim is excited to expand our rugged offering with an enterprise-grade, rugged tablet for our customers who need efficient scanning capabilities as well as access to business applications," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim. "Much like our family of ultra-rugged handheld devices, Sonim also provides an extensive selection of application-ready accessories and our SonimWare software to ensure customers can successfully deploy a complete rugged mobility solution."

Key features include:

  • Android 10 operating system
  • Integrated barcode scanner capable of fast and reliable scanning
  • High bandwidth 4G LTE connectivity
  • An industry-leading, comprehensive 2 year warranty
  • An industry-leading, high-capacity multi-shift battery
  • Glove-friendly touch screen
  • Waterproof, dust proof, drop proof and chemical resistant
  • Can be cleaned and sanitized with bleach, isopropyl alcohol, and other disinfectants as needed to minimize risk of contamination
  • Supports SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software, a comprehensive set of software tools, applications and utilities that help improve management and productivity

The RS80 is available through Sonim distribution partners Crossover in North America, and Capestone in the United Kingdom and Europe. To learn more about the RS80, click here.

About Sonim
Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

Sonim Technologies (PRNewsFoto/Sonim Technologies)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonim-rs80-smartscanner-tablet-now-available-in-north-america-and-europe-301224873.html

SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)