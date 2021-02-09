Banking On Diversity-Minority Business Fund Launched By Four Community Banks in Virginia and West Virginia

WARRENTON, Va., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBSS) and its principal subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank, are pleased to announce the launch of the Banking on Diversity initiative, a minority business funding program to improve and develop local communities.

The Banking on Diversity program was created through a partnership of four community banks in the regions including Suburban Northern Virginia, Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland. These community banks understand the importance and benefit of having a diverse business community. In addition to The Fauquier Bank, sponsoring banks include BCT- The Community's Bank, Bank of Clarke County, and First Bank.

The banks have collectively committed up to $1 million in interest-free loans to aid both startup and existing minority-owned small businesses within the sponsoring community banks' markets. There are two loan programs: one for start-ups and one for existing businesses. The program is expected to include educational seminars to support the evolution of the business. Qualified businesses may receive only one loan.

Program Guidelines are as follows:

For profit businesses only, non-profit businesses are not eligible

Must have MBE Certification (Minority Business Enterprise)

Annual revenues cannot exceed $1MM (business) or $500k (farms)

(farms) Business must be located in counties of Clarke (VA), Fauquier (VA), Frederick (VA), Loudoun (VA), Prince William (VA), Shenandoah (VA), Warren (VA), city of Winchester (VA), Berkeley (WV), Jefferson (WV) or Washington (MD)

(VA), (VA), (VA), (VA), (VA), (VA), (VA), city of (VA), (WV), (WV) or (MD) Annual individual loan amounts up to $50,000 (existing business) or $10,000 (new business)

(existing business) or (new business) New business must have been in existence for at least 3 months.

Existing business must have been in existence for more than 2 years

Ability to provide documentation as described below

To qualify as a minority-owned business, the business must be 51 percent owned and operated by one or more minority individuals who are United States citizens or legal resident aliens – or – 51 percent equity ownership in a corporation, partnership, or LLC or other entity and is owned by one or more minority individuals who are United States citizens or legal resident aliens, and both the management and daily business operations are controlled by one or more minority individuals.

The Banking on Diversity program is open for application. Those interested may apply by visiting a bank partner's website or a local branch of their choosing. Though not required, it is encouraged for applicants to apply with a partner bank in their geographic region. The websites of the banks are as follows:

Bank of Clarke County : www.bankofclarke.bank

: www.bankofclarke.bank BCT-Bank of Charles Town : www.mybct.bank

: www.mybct.bank The Fauquier Bank: www.tfb.bank

First Bank: www.fbvirginia.com

About The Fauquier Bank

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. and its principal subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank, had combined assets of $867.2 million and total shareholders' equity of $72.5 million at December 31, 2020. The Fauquier Bank, is an independent community bank offering a full range of financial services, including internet banking, mobile banking, commercial, retail, insurance, wealth management, and financial planning services through eleven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties in Virginia. Additional information is available at www.TFB.bank or by calling: (800) 638-3798.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banking-on-diversity-minority-business-fund-launched-by-four-community-banks-in-virginia-and-west-virginia-301224948.html

SOURCE Fauquier Bankshares, Inc.