FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott Signs New Multi-Year Agreement With Fox Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) signed Suzanne Scott to a new multi-year contract to remain in her current role as CEO of FOX News Media, announced Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation, to whom she will continue to report.

In making the announcement, Murdoch said: "Suzanne's stellar leadership and business acumen is evident across FOX News Media. Her investments in the people and purpose of FOX News have enabled us to shatter ratings records, build a leading multi-platform news brand and create a more collaborative and inclusive internal culture. Suzanne's track record of success, innovative sprit and dedication to excellence make her the ideal person to continue to lead and grow FOX News."

Scott commented: "I am grateful to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch for the opportunity to continue leading FOX News Media and positioning all of our platforms for future success."

In May 2018, Scott was named FOX News' first female CEO. In this role, she expanded the FOX News Channel brand into a multi-platform powerhouse now known as FOX News Media. FOX News Media encompasses linear channels, FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN); the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International, which Scott launched in 2018 and 2020 respectively; FOX News Digital and FOX News Audio, both of which she revamped; FOX News Books, which Scott launched in 2020; and the upcoming platform FOX Weather, for which she announced plans in 2020.

Under her leadership, FNC was the most-watched basic cable network for the fifth consecutive year in 2020 across key day parts, andwas the first cable news network ever to end the year with more than 3.5 million viewers in primetime, the highest ratings in its history. FNC has also remained number one in cable news for 19 consecutive years under Scott. Notably, in 2020, FOX News made television history as the first cable network to surpass broadcast primetime for a season, which FNC has maintained from Memorial Day through the present. FOX News Media also delivered stellar financial results under Scott, marking a record year in advertising sales during fiscal year 2020.

Earlier, Scott served as the president of programming for both FNC and FBN. In this role, she oversaw all network programming and talent management, which included significantly altering FNC's primetime lineup in 2017 and executing new daytime, primetime and weekend lineups. Among the highly successful changes were replacing Bill O'Reilly with Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8PM, moving Hannity back to the 9PM timeslot and launching The Ingraham Angle at 10PM.

She also co-created news programs solo anchored by Harris Faulkner and Martha MacCallum and incorporated Dana Perino into a successful journalism role where she now co-anchors America's Newsroom. In the fall of 2017, Scott expanded the network's schedule to provide 20 hours of live programming. She is also responsible for having more women anchoring and hosting shows on FNC's lineup, which is among the most in the industry.

Throughout her tenure as CEO, Scott has also spearheaded several initiatives to foster a more transparent workplace environment. In September 2020, FOX News Media was officially certified as a "Great Place to Work" for the first time in its existence, a testament to the many cultural changes that Scott instituted, which include: establishing a diverse leadership team with women making up more than half of FOX News' senior executives; instituting quarterly meetings with all employees; creating networking events for women as well as an interdisciplinary employee mentoring program; leading multiple diversity, inclusion and equity initiatives; pioneering an internal awards series to recognize employees at all levels; launching a new state of the art newsroom steps from her office and doubling the footprint of the entire Human Resources operation.

During her 25-year career with FOX News, Scott has risen through the ranks in a number of programming, production and creative positions after beginning her tenure in 1996 as a programming assistant to television luminary Chet Collier. Among those roles were: executive vice president of programming (2016); senior vice president of programming and development (2009); vice president of programming (2007); network executive producer (2005); as well as associate producer, producer and senior producer of On the Record w/ Greta Van Susteren (2002-2005). In addition, she was responsible for the launch of numerous on-air and digital strategies, including the 2002 primetime debut of On the Record. She began her television career at CNBC.

Scott has been widely recognized for her contributions in cable television. She was named one of Crain's Most Powerful Women in 2019 and honored by Variety as a Woman of Impact in 2020. She was also one of The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People in New York Media in 2018 and 2019 and was selected for Variety's 2018 New Power of New York list, as well asthe 2018, 2019 & 2020 Variety 500 list, an index of the most influential business leaders shaping the media industry.

A recipient of the Police Athletic League Women of the Year award in 2019, she was also named one of Cablefax Magazine's Most Powerful Women in Cable in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and Multichannel News' Wonder Women in 2006. Scott is a graduate of American University with a degree in political science.

ABOUT FOX CORPORATION

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

ABOUT FOX NEWS MEDIA

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the newly announced platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

