>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CMS Energy Announces Fourth Quarter Return of Capital Dividend

February 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:CMS -0.35%

PR Newswire

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 9, 2021

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today the calculation of the tax status of its 2020 common stock dividends.

CMS Energy Logo

The following is an allocation of the 2020 common stock (CUSIP #125896100) dividends for United States federal income tax purposes:

Record Date

Paid Date

Divdend per
share

Ordinary
Dividend

Qualified
Dividend

Total Capital
Gain
Dividend

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain
Dividend

Non Dividend
Distribution

Return of
Capital
Percentage










February 7, 2020

February 28, 2020

0.4075

0.4075

0.4075

0.000

0.000

0.000

0%

May 15, 2020

May 29, 2020

0.4075

0.4075

0.4075

0.000

0.000

0.000

0%

August 7, 2020

August 31, 2020

0.4075

0.4075

0.4075

0.000

0.000

0.000

0%

November 6, 2020

November 30, 2020

0.4075

0.000

0.000

0.000

0.000

0.4075

100%

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment related to CMS common stock dividends.

Additional dividend information can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of CMS Energy's website, www.cmsenergy.com.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.

To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-energy-announces-fourth-quarter-return-of-capital-dividend-301225124.html

SOURCE CMS Energy


Comments

