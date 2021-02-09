DoorDash and Shake Shack Present "Love Delivered," the Ultimate, Throwback, At-Home Valentine's Day Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day may be a little different from years past, but that doesn't mean we can't safely celebrate the season of love. So close your eyes, make a wish, and blow out the candlelight, because this Valentine's Day, DoorDash and Shake Shack , in collaboration with Boyz II Men, are bringing old-school romance to your door with limited-edition items and surprises, all leading up to an intimate performance from Boyz II Men.

On February 14, join the four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning music group Boyz II Men for a night of love jams, soulful ballads, and friendly conversation in 'Love Delivered,' presented by DoorDash and Shake Shack. Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris will serenade their virtual audience in a conversation setting with hits such as, "On Bended Knee," "I'll Make Love to You," and "Water Runs Dry." The event, open to the public, will be streamed through Twitch as well as DoorDash's Facebook Live channel beginning at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. Check out the teaser, here .

"For years we've been known as the "Special Day" group, and Valentine's Day is one of those Special Days. After the year the world has been through, we are excited to partner with DoorDash (which I use a few times a week) to have some fun with fans and lovers across the world. While I haven't had a haircut in months, get ready, because this is one virtual performance you won't want to miss," said Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men.

As part of "Love Delivered," Shake Shack has created a limited-edition "Berryz II Men" Chocolate-Covered-Strawberry Shake available nationwide through Valentine's Day. The Shake is made from real strawberry hand spun with vanilla frozen custard, topped with whipped cream, fudge sauce, and chocolate cookie crumbles. Customers can buy the Shake in-store at Shake Shack locations and through DoorDash.

DoorDash customers near select Philadelphia, Boyz II Men's hometown city, and New York City locations can receive a free 'Love Delivered' kit with Shake Shack orders placed through the DoorDash app and website on February 11, while supplies last*. The kit features date-night essentials and 'Love Delivered' swag including:

A "Berryz II Men" scented candle to set the mood; and

'Love Delivered' performance memorabilia, including a Boyz II Men 'Love Delivered' T-shirt and a VIP "backstage" lanyard

"We're excited to be working with Shake Shack and Boyz II Men to create a special Valentine's Day occasion for sweethearts and friends across the country," said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, VP of Marketing at DoorDash. "Celebrating this year has taken on a new meaning as we look for ways to show our love even if we can't be together in person. We hope this event will help create special memories whether you're celebrating together or apart."

"We're always looking for fun ways to engage our fans and are so excited to be spreading the love with DoorDash and Boyz II Men this Valentine's Day" said Jay Livingston, CMO of Shake Shack. "We hope our limited-edition 'Berryz II Men' Shake and Love Delivered Kit give guests an experience worthy of a 90's throwback."

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics - ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 120 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App , a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack

*Offer valid for one (1) Love Delivered Kit, while supplies last. Offer valid only on 2/11/21 at participating Shake Shack locations in NYC - Battery Park City, West Village, Midtown East, Herald Square, Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Astor Place, 1700 Broadway, Downtown Brooklyn, Williamsburg, and Philadelphia - University City, Midtown Village, and Center City. Limit one Kit per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at: help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions .

