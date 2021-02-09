Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with Lipman Brothers to Distribute OOH LA Lemin in Tennessee

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with Tennessee based Lipman Brothers. Lipman Brothers will distribute OOH LA Lemin throughout the state of Tennessee for the Company.



Established in 1939, Lipman Brothers was the first distributor of wine and spirits in Tennessee. With an extensive wholesale portfolio of wine, spirits, beer, bottled water, mixers, Riedel crystal and cigars; Lipman Brothers has proven leadership in the marketplace for more than 80 years. Lipman Brothers' corporate headquarters is located in Nashville, TN, with additional facilities in East Tennessee. The company services all trade channels including retail, grocery, convenience and bars/restaurants.



Lipman Brothers is committed to being the Distributor of Choice to three important constituencies: retailers, suppliers and consumers. The company delivers wine, spirits and beer to 74 of the 96 Tennessee counties, representing over 77% of the state's population. As a family-owned and operated enterprise, Lipman Brothers continues to serve as an educational resource for both trade and consumer markets.



"We are excited to begin this new partnership as we continue to broaden our presence in the Southeast," stated Chris Selinger, VP of Sales of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Lipman Brothers further expands our distribution capabilities into the great state of Tennessee. This partnership solidifies Kona Gold Beverages strategy to increase the availability of our brands through DSD distribution as well as regional and national chain authorizations."





About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at www.drinklemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.

