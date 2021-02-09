>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. To Host Virtual Analyst And Investor Day On March 23, 2021

February 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:SSD -6.13%

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today it will host a Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The event will include presentations by the management team regarding the Company's operations, strategy and current initiatives, along with a live question and answer session. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 3:00 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com beginning at 1:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to join the live presentations, a replay of the webcast also will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 180 days following the event.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:
Addo Investor Relations
[email protected]
(310) 829-5400

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-to-host-virtual-analyst-and-investor-day-on-march-23-2021-301224406.html

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.


