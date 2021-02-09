>
T. Rowe Price Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

February 09, 2021 | About: NAS:TROW +0.88%

BALTIMORE, Feb. 9, 2021

BALTIMORE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share payable March 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2021. The quarterly dividend rate represents a 20% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.90 per share. This will mark the 35th consecutive year since the firm's initial public offering that the company will have increased its regular annual dividend.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.47 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-301225113.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


