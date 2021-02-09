Vonage Joins OpenAPI Initiative

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced today that it has joined the OpenAPI Initiative, a consortium of forward-looking industry experts focused on creating, evolving and promoting the OpenAPI Specification (OAS).

OAS is a vendor-neutral and open description format for RESTful API, allowing both humans and computers to discover and understand the capabilities of the service without access to source code, documentation, or through network traffic inspection.

OpenAPI is an important standard for the wider API community and is adopted by most of the API service providers that help drive the sector. As a part of its OpenAPI membership, Vonage representatives will also join the Open API Business Governance Board and Technical Steering Committee to represent the Company in the meetings that decide both the direction and the detail of the OpenAPI standard.

"At Vonage, we share OpenAPI's philosophy that technology should be easy to use and open for all," said Roland Selmer SVP Product Management for Vonage. "We are thrilled to join OpenAPI, a community that is critical to our developer network and that will be a tremendous resource to us as we focus on the future of our API roadmap and our commitment to accelerating the world's ability to connect."

With an ever-growing network of more than one million registered developers, the Vonage API Platform is fully programmable, allowing businesses to integrate Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into their existing products, workflows and systems - with just a few lines of code and no need for onsite developers or expertise. The Vonage developer community tears down the barriers to entry so that any developer can reach a global audience from day one.

"Standards are critical for helping industries scale. The OpenAPI Specification has emerged as a useful tool for describing modern APIs. Having Vonage join the OpenAPI Initiative will help our diverse membership evolve this important standard," said Marsh Gardiner, Marketing Group Chair at the OpenAPI Initiative and Product Manager at Google Cloud.

Built using Vonage APIs, the Vonage Communications Platform provides next generation communications that are more flexible, intelligent and personal, empowering businesses to do what is next and stay ahead.

About Vonage

Vonage , (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About the OpenAPI Initiative

The OpenAPI Initiative (OAI) was created by a consortium of forward-looking industry experts who recognize the immense value of standardizing on how APIs are described. As an open governance structure under the Linux Foundation, the OAI is focused on creating, evolving and promoting a vendor neutral description format. The OpenAPI Specification was originally based on the Swagger Specification, donated by SmartBear Software. To get involved with the OpenAPI Initiative, please visit https://www.openapis.org.

