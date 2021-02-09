Illinois' Top Youth Volunteers of 2021 Selected by National Program

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nia Lambert, 18, of Chicago and Jordynn Huskisson, 10, of Fisher today were named Illinois' top youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America's largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.

As State Honorees, Nia and Jordynn will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program's virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America's top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 National Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.

"We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world – a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year," said Charles Lowrey, Prudential's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to celebrate the vision and determination of Spirit of Community's Class of 2021, and all the ways they're making their communities safer, healthier and more equitable places to live."

These are Illinois' top youth volunteers of 2021:

High School State Honoree: Nia Lambert

Nominated by Whitney M. Young Magnet High School

Nia, a senior at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, worked with two classmates to create a nonprofit organization that inspires girls to feel confident in their skin, with the goal of bridging the gender gap in STEM fields. During her freshman year, Nia's biology class was challenged to make a difference in their community using science. She and two classmates decided to launch an after-school program focused on science and female empowerment, while building a garden outside their school. With a few other friends and volunteers, they engaged 25 first- and second-graders at South Loop Elementary School to help build four garden beds, a garden canopy and a hopscotch play area. "While completing the project, we realized how much fun we were having, and its impact on the students, school and surrounding community," said Nia.

As a result, the team used social media to recruit more high school students to serve as volunteer mentors, began organizing fundraising events, and persuaded another elementary school to adopt their program. Their second garden was completed at Bronzeville Classical Elementary School the following spring. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Nia's program has operated on a virtual basis. Nevertheless, the organization has grown to include 20 high school volunteers from all over Chicago, has raised more than $7,500 in cash and in-kind contributions, and has engaged more than 50 young girls.

Middle Level State Honoree: Jordynn Huskisson

Nominated by Fisher Grade School

Jordynn, a fifth-grader at Fisher Grade School, launched an initiative that has produced fleece tie blankets for more than 500 young cancer patients. It all began when Jordynn learned of a two-year-old diagnosed with a brain tumor. "I didn't know kids could get cancer," she said. "I wanted to do something." So for her eighth birthday, Jordynn asked for donations of fleece instead of traditional birthday presents, and then started cutting and tying the fabric to make blankets with help from friends and her mother.

After her mom posted Jordynn's project on Facebook, members of the community offered to donate fleece or money, and a local 4-H group signed up to help tie blankets with Jordynn. Shortly thereafter, Jordynn began inviting the public to come to blanket-tying events. She often delivers her blankets, along with a children's book and a stuffed animal, in-person to kids with cancer. "When I give them a blanket and they look at me and smile and say thank you, it melts my heart," she said. Jordynn also takes her blankets to a hospital in Peoria, and has even shipped some to children in other states. "I know I can't cure cancer," she said, "but maybe my blankets will put a smile on their faces for a little while."

State Honorees in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Class of 2021 – the top middle level and high school volunteer from all 50 states and the District of Columbia – were selected for service initiatives completed, at least in part, between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020. Selection was based on criteria including impact, effort, initiative and the personal growth demonstrated over the course of the project. Several Distinguished Finalists and runners-up were also selected in each state, and all qualifying applicants received President's Volunteer Service Awards.

"It speaks volumes about the character of today's secondary school students that the Spirit of Community program heard from more than 21,000 applicants this fall – most of them stories of young volunteers overcoming the hardships of a global pandemic to support those in need," said Ronn Nozoe, Chief Executive Officer, NASSP. "While we're especially proud to celebrate this year's 102 State Honorees, NASSP applauds every student who's found a way to volunteer this past year. You inspire your peers and adults alike to remember that, even in times of crisis, we all have something to give."

