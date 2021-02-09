>
Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) President and CEO Mark C Throdahl Sold $636,851 of Shares

February 09, 2021 | About: KIDS -0.09%

President and CEO of Orthopediatrics Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark C Throdahl (insider trades) sold 12,651 shares of KIDS on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $50.34 a share. The total sale was $636,851.

OrthoPediatrics Corp is a medical device company. It provides a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market in order to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics Corp has a market cap of $997.286 million; its shares were traded at around $51.000000 with and P/S ratio of 12.13. OrthoPediatrics Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with OrthoPediatrics Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Mark C Throdahl sold 12,651 shares of KIDS stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $50.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.31% since.
  • President and CEO Mark C Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of KIDS stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $50.18. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President Gregory A Odle sold 3,750 shares of KIDS stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $51.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.22% since.
  • Director Bernie B Berry Iii sold 3,136 shares of KIDS stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $51.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KIDS, click here

.

Comments

