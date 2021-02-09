Elfun Trusts Buys Qualcomm Inc, Ross Stores Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells Chevron Corp, Albemarle Corp, Applied Materials Inc

Investment company Elfun Trusts (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Ross Stores Inc, ConocoPhillips, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Splunk Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Albemarle Corp, Applied Materials Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elfun Trusts. As of 2020Q4, Elfun Trusts owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ROST, COP, APD,
- Added Positions: QCOM, SPLK, MLM, VRTX, BSX, SRE, FB, LOW,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, DIS, ALXN, CRM, CHTR, ELAN, URI, PEP, NOW, BABA, FRC, JNJ, GOOG, SPGI, MSFT, GOOGL, GLW,
- Sold Out: CVX, ALB,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 963,035 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,361,200 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53,700 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 692,300 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,123,421 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio.
Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 509,900 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Elfun Trusts initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,037,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $254.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 208.75%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 610,700 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 54.79%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23. The stock is now traded at around $170.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 138,145 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.23. Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 27.42%. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.683000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Elfun Trusts still held 1,261,200 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.72%. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Elfun Trusts still held 554,200 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 42.48%. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Elfun Trusts still held 246,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
