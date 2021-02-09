>
Elfun Trusts Buys Qualcomm Inc, Ross Stores Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells Chevron Corp, Albemarle Corp, Applied Materials Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: QCOM -0.5% SPLK +1.76% ROST -0.56% COP +1.15% APD +0.41% AMAT -0.57% DIS -0.94% ALXN +0.41% CVX -0.44% ALB -1.63%

Investment company Elfun Trusts (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Ross Stores Inc, ConocoPhillips, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Splunk Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Albemarle Corp, Applied Materials Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elfun Trusts. As of 2020Q4, Elfun Trusts owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of David Carlson's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+carlson/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of David Carlson
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 963,035 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,361,200 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53,700 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio.
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 692,300 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio.
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,123,421 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)


Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 509,900 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)


Elfun Trusts initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,037,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)


Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $254.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 208.75%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 610,700 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 54.79%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23. The stock is now traded at around $170.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 138,145 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.23. Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 27.42%. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.683000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Elfun Trusts still held 1,261,200 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.72%. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Elfun Trusts still held 554,200 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 42.48%. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Elfun Trusts still held 246,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

