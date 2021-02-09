>
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC Buys Covetrus Inc, Sells SmileDirectClub Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: CVET +3.66% SDC -0.67% HDS +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Covetrus Inc, sells SmileDirectClub Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: CVET,
  • Reduced Positions: SDC,
  • Sold Out: HDS,

For the details of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clayton%2C+dubilier+%26+rice%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC
  1. Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 33,676,829 shares, 43.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.43%
  2. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR) - 62,071,743 shares, 25.64% of the total portfolio.
  3. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) - 13,762,873 shares, 24.62% of the total portfolio.
  4. SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC) - 11,903,167 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.76%
  5. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 214,935 shares, 0.16% of the total portfolio.
Added: Covetrus Inc (CVET)

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC added to a holding in Covetrus Inc by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $38.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.55%. The holding were 33,676,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Reduced: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC reduced to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 55.76%. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $11.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.39%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC still held 11,903,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. Also check out:

1. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC keeps buying

