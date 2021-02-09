Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC Buys Covetrus Inc, Sells SmileDirectClub Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Covetrus Inc, sells SmileDirectClub Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 33,676,829 shares, 43.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.43% Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR) - 62,071,743 shares, 25.64% of the total portfolio. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) - 13,762,873 shares, 24.62% of the total portfolio. SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC) - 11,903,167 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.76% Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 214,935 shares, 0.16% of the total portfolio.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC added to a holding in Covetrus Inc by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $38.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.55%. The holding were 33,676,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC reduced to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 55.76%. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $11.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.39%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC still held 11,903,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.