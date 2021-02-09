Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Apple Inc

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Apple Inc, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BNL, VIG, AAPL, COF, QQQ, VEU, VWO,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IWR, IWM, IVV, SDY, NOBL,
- Reduced Positions: CB,
For the details of MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mycio+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 855,001 shares, 71.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
- Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 596,233 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 111,684 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 15,046 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
- VF Corp (VFC) - 32,669 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio.
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 596,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 710 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.13%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.38%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Mycio Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF by 75.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.
