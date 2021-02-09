ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Nike Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Visa Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Mastercard Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company ClariVest Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Nike Inc, Pinterest Inc, Kansas City Southern, Danaher Corp, sells Visa Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Mastercard Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ClariVest Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, ClariVest Asset Management LLC owns 776 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NKE, PINS, KSU, CCK, GIL, FELE, ZS, ITUB, AVY, CAI, CNXC, PDD, NIO, HVT, PACK, CMD, BRKS, CDNA, VRT, VCEL, USAT, TGTX, TX, SBUX, APPN, MYE, MOD, MNKD, MDC, LNC, HWC, DAC, DQ, LBTYK, STL, TPR, MPW, TRNO, ANAB, PNFP, DHT, LAZY, DOX, PRTS, AAWW, AVT, AGCO, FL, F, PUMP, CMRE, ALTA, BVN, CSCO, USB, CVX, COF, PNC, ABCB, AMEH, CATC, MHK, MAN, DE, DSGX, LOB, KNX, KAR, BANR, GM,

TSLA, QCOM, DHR, FDX, MKSI, MODV, COHU, GBCI, NXST, BIDU, TRTN, ACHC, BERY, BKI, CROX, HZNP, LPX, WMS, ANDE, AN, BHF, CMBM, CENTA, CHCT, CUBI, FCX, GPI, IBN, JBL, RBC, RCII, UTHR, VALE, AMED, AVTR, BKU, BIG, HRB, BC, CHE, DVA, DVN, DXC, EME, EQH, FBC, EEM, JAZZ, NAVI, NRZ, NMRK, OIS, PCRX, PFSI, PBR.A, PCH, ROKU, SANM, SLGN, STLD, USX, VRNT, VIRT, WCC, WIT, ALL, ALLY, AMP, BAC, BLK, KO, CVET, CUE, DIS, DVAX, EOG, EXTN, FAF, FFIC, EAF, HLIO, HMST, IMKTA, JEF, JNJ, JPM, VIVO, MIK, MTEM, MS, NYCB, NEE, OC, PH, PRIM, PLD, DGX, RC, RS, SMBK, TGH, TVTY, TRUE, UCBI, VZ, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, V, HD, UNH, FB, MA, GOOG, NTES, NVDA, GOOGL, PYPL, SFM, ADBE, CRM, SNPS, TMO, ABBV, AMGN, JD, SPXC, TSM, TGT, BMY, CSIQ, EBAY, NFLX, WMT, LHCG, COST, FIS, TER, BLD, ATVI, AMD, BJ, KLAC, LSCC, MMS, TXN, VRTX, CCMP, LEN, PG, RGEN, UFPI, VEEV, VRTS, EBS, ENV, EXAS, GPN, HAIN, LLY, LOW, PHM, AMX, AZO, CARR, CMC, CVS, DHI, DPZ, ETSY, ITGR, LRCX, MBUU, MCK, NTRA, FIZZ, PRFT, SAIL, SMTC, SITE, STMP, RGR, URI, AUY, AMN, ASGN, BGS, BAH, AVGO, BLDR, CMI, CYTK, GFF, HTLD, JHG, KEYS, LGIH, NVRO, QRVO, SAIC, SEM, SWBI, SYNH, THC, ZBH, AAP, AU, ARNA, ARWR, APAM, CACI, DECK, APPS, EGO, FTNT, FCN, HALO, IIVI, IBTX, KDP, KURA, LH, MANT, NEO, PRSP, POWI, SPSC, SSNC, VSTO, XNCR, ZM, XLRN, ALG, AMWD, FOLD, BOX, CLS, CIR, DNLI, DKS, EGP, ENS, EXLS, FSS, FGEN, FLWS, GNRC, GS, HQY, IIIV, IRTC, IRWD, MHO, MEDP, MMSI, MET, MUSA, NWPX, NVAX, PZZA, PLXS, SAIA, SHEN, SRNE, SJI, SNX, UCTT, ACIW, ADNT, ACM, ALLK, ALLO, CNNE, CLW, CRAI, DRNA, EGRX, EBIX, FATE, FORM, GMS, GTN, HRTX, ACWI, JCOM, KDMN, KN, KOD, KHC, LAD, LITE, MTZ, MEI, MU, MRTX, OMCL, OSTK, PTCT, QLYS, RH, SGMO, SLAB, SVMK, TMHC, TENB, TXRH, GTS, RARE, UNFI, VIR, WDFC, WWW, XPER, AEIS, ADVM, AMAT, CDMO, OZK, FLIC, HCA, ICHR, INFY, KAMN, MSEX, POOL, PRGS, RGNX, SYBT, SLCA, VNDA, YETI, ACCO, AGNC, AKAM, AIMC, AMNB, ANGO, ANTM, AFI, ASTE, HOME, BBY, BCRX, BDSI, BMTC, CALX, CPRX, CBTX, CECE, CX, CNC, CVCY, CEVA, CSBR, ECOM, CI, C, CLNE, CWEN.A, NET, COLL, CMCO, CYH, CPSI, CNDT, CNOB, COP, CPRT, CXW, CNR, CRWD, CBAY, DAR, DXCM, DOMO, RDY, DT, EC, ENSG, EFSC, FICO, FFWM, INBK, FISV, FRTA, FBHS, FSTR, ROCK, GMRE, GLYC, GLDD, HASI, HBIO, HWKN, HDB, HOFT, HBNC, HMI, IRT, IIIN, PODD, EFA, JBT, KALA, KRNY, KE, KTB, LBAI, LAWS, LDOS, LQDT, LBC, MX, HZO, MEIP, MBIN, MRK, EBSB, MTH, MITK, COOP, MLI, MYRG, NDSN, OMF, OSPN, OPBK, ORCL, OSUR, OSK, OMI, PPBI, PFSW, PGTI, POWL, PPD, PFC, PFBI, PBH, TROW, RDN, RDUS, RDNT, RYAM, RBB, REGN, RXN, REYN, ROST, RPM, RUSHA, SAFE, SRPT, SENEA, SMED, SSD, SEDG, SPTN, SF, SXC, TPX, TMST, TITN, THS, TREX, TYL, UMH, OLED, UTI, VEC, VECO, VIPS, VSEC, WASH, WTBA, WABC, XFOR, ZBRA, ZIOP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,538,937 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 853,081 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 49,215 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.72% Facebook Inc (FB) - 264,653 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 34,088 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.77%

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $142.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 120,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $80.601600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 164,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.92. The stock is now traded at around $203.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 43,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $100.2, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 131,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $72.33, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 51,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 127.97%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.027000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 53,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 225563.64%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $238.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $258.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 90,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 64347.83%. The purchase prices were between $108.39 and $156.88, with an estimated average price of $131.12. The stock is now traded at around $147.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ModivCare Inc by 9736.69%. The purchase prices were between $93.54 and $143.42, with an estimated average price of $124.53. The stock is now traded at around $178.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 414.35%. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 128,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $219.41 and $282.01, with an estimated average price of $257.05.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.77 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $87.38.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.72.