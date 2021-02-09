MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Expedia Group

Investment company MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Expedia Group Inc, NRG Energy Inc, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC. As of 2020Q4, MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC owns 230 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ISTB, VMBS, IBM, SPIB, SSNC, VRTX, CYBE, CW, VTRS, MCD, JKI, JKL, SYY, NSP, CTVA, CARR, FUL,
- Added Positions: PULS, WBA, SHYG, VOO, VYM, VUG, ITM, BNDX, VWOB, VEA, SHM, MUB, HYD, SMB, VWO, VO, SPTM, WM, CNC, KMB, VLO, INTC, SPDW, XLE, Y, DOW, OLLI, FEI, PFPT, KKR, LDOS, WMT, USB, LMT, JNJ, ICE, KO, ARCC, SPEM, SPYG,
- Reduced Positions: FLRN, SPSB, EXPE, NRG, FSKR, IVV, PEP, VB, LRCX, AAPL, CNI, MA, AMGN, T, MSFT, SR, YUM, QCOM, GOOG, J, FB, COST, MINT, DHR, UNH, VZ, XPO, GSY, CAT, CVX, EW, DG, KMI, RM, BOOT, KBE, OHI, V, PM, ICHR, YUMC, QNST, URI, ALXN, BP, BA, BMY, CVS, ETR, XOM, GE, HD, HXL, BOOM, COP, SAFE, CMCSA, CSCO, HDV, GM, HRL, BAC, SCHG, JPM, OC,
- Sold Out: DFE, ITA, BKR, DTN, DDD, EIX, FE, SWM, WAB,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 70,294 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
- BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 250,348 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 113,533 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 26,158 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73%
- PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 166,383 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8198.40%
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.616000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 150,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.049900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 98,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $122.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.976300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74. The stock is now traded at around $212.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 583 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8198.40%. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 166,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 21667.18%. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 28,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 452 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $57.59.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91.Sold Out: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $12.65 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $17.65.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (DTN)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $72.09 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $79.77.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.51.Sold Out: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $41.65, with an estimated average price of $35.95.
