Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Buys Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Lennar Corp

Investment company Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Micron Technology Inc, Netflix Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Lennar Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Corning Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. owns 118 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NFLX, ATVI, MMM, CDNS, TMO, PXD, DG, PSA, TBT, CMI, EDU, YUMC, AMAT, TBF, GILD, GS, IHI, IPAY, VAW, CVS,

NFLX, ATVI, MMM, CDNS, TMO, PXD, DG, PSA, TBT, CMI, EDU, YUMC, AMAT, TBF, GILD, GS, IHI, IPAY, VAW, CVS, Added Positions: GOOGL, MU, DIS, NKE, LULU, CRM, PSX, MKTX, SNPS, APTV, DOCU, HAL, VLO, MCHP, TSLA, IJR, TJX, JPM, XLI, SWKS, HST, MRVL, CPT, ROG, ULTA, UPS, INTC, ON, BAC, QQQX, ILMN, BXMT, AVGO, BABA, IQV, CSCO, V, KWEB, AYX, ADBE, AAPL, GOLD, KMI, EOS, VZ, AMD, ASML,

GOOGL, MU, DIS, NKE, LULU, CRM, PSX, MKTX, SNPS, APTV, DOCU, HAL, VLO, MCHP, TSLA, IJR, TJX, JPM, XLI, SWKS, HST, MRVL, CPT, ROG, ULTA, UPS, INTC, ON, BAC, QQQX, ILMN, BXMT, AVGO, BABA, IQV, CSCO, V, KWEB, AYX, ADBE, AAPL, GOLD, KMI, EOS, VZ, AMD, ASML, Reduced Positions: MSFT, FB, QCOM, NRZ, ISRG, IPHI, UNP, PG, PYPL, MDT, GDS, FCX, UNH, ADI, MA, PE, CME, AMBA, CAT, COST, CGNX, BP, CREE, AMZN, KEYS, SLB, EOG, XBI, IEMG,

MSFT, FB, QCOM, NRZ, ISRG, IPHI, UNP, PG, PYPL, MDT, GDS, FCX, UNH, ADI, MA, PE, CME, AMBA, CAT, COST, CGNX, BP, CREE, AMZN, KEYS, SLB, EOG, XBI, IEMG, Sold Out: LEN, GLW, ITB, LITE, XLNX, RCL, XOM,

Square Inc (SQ) - 1,122,513 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 2,605,817 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 233,763 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.53% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 695,953 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.65% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 295,300 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $559.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 68,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 392,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $181.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 205,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $493.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 55,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.44. The stock is now traded at around $139.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 189,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.42. The stock is now traded at around $130.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 190,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 602.40%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2086.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 36,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 93.52%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 436,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 424.45%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $82.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 628,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 93.85%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $142.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 488,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37. The stock is now traded at around $340.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 288,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 100.54%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $236.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 256,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.56.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.37 and $98.94, with an estimated average price of $86.38.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.78.