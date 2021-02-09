Horseman Capital Management Ltd Buys AGCO Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Corteva Inc, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, StoneCo, China Life Insurance Co

London, X0, based Investment company Horseman Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys AGCO Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Corteva Inc, Deere, Bunge, sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, StoneCo, China Life Insurance Co, Vale SA, CNX Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horseman Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 42 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AGCO, ADM, CTVA, BG, ELAN, WORK, NVDA, CNXC,
- Added Positions: DE, HDB, NIO, ATVI, FLWS, BABA,
- Sold Out: PBR, STNE, LFC, VALE, CNX, VEDL, SWN, EQT, INTC, TSCO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Horseman Capital Management Ltd
- AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 82,300 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 101,100 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.39%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 25,400 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 323.33%
- Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 123,200 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 143,700 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.19 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $89.09. The stock is now traded at around $122.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.98%. The holding were 82,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $49.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 123,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 143,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Deere & Co by 323.33%. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $317.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 25,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 101,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in NIO Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (FLWS)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.9.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.54 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $67.18.Sold Out: China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in China Life Insurance Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.43.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.37.Sold Out: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $11.8, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Sold Out: Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vedanta Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.99 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $6.52.
