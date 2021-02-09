>
Sigma Planning Corp Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, S&P Global Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: IVW +0.09% IJK +0.33% ARKW +2.14% VOO +0.06% FCX -1.37% IEF +0.07% SPHB -0.56% PWR +1.02% FXY +0.61% ALGN +1.6% JKK +0.89% GPS -1.55%

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Sigma Planning Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, Align Technology Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, S&P Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Abiomed Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sigma Planning Corp. As of 2020Q4, Sigma Planning Corp owns 1085 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sigma Planning Corp
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,043,212 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 277,424 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 184,724 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.83%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,801 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64%
  5. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 388,982 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 214,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 146,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. The purchase prices were between $89.15 and $91.58, with an estimated average price of $90.46. The stock is now traded at around $90.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 91,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $614.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.05 and $314, with an estimated average price of $272.36. The stock is now traded at around $350.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $26.87, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 293,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 287.79%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 535,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 381.89%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 119,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 147.28%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $183.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 78,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.84%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $359.087000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 52,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 424.10%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 305,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 254,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $42.93 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.74 and $141.84, with an estimated average price of $132.68.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Sold Out: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $41.9, with an estimated average price of $36.07.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.



