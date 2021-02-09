Sigma Planning Corp Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, S&P Global Inc

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Sigma Planning Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, Align Technology Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, S&P Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Abiomed Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sigma Planning Corp. As of 2020Q4, Sigma Planning Corp owns 1085 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPHB, PWR, FXY, ALGN, JKK, GPS, IYM, ESPO, SLQD, FDIS, EMQQ, DWAS, BZUN, JETS, JMIA, IBUY, IQLT, LIT, ABB, ANSS, BSET, FLIR, IEX, VTRS, NUAN, ORI, PKI, RGR, CROX, TX, CVLT, FSLR, MMYT, MANU, FIVN, QRVO, ETSY, RETA, GRWG, SNAP, AVLR, BIPC, API, ASAN, FXR, PBW, UNG, VDE, VIGI, VIXY, XME, AXTI, Y, ABR, COG, CI, KOF, CDE, BVN, CR, DRI, DPW, DLB, DOV, EOG, EMN, EIX, PFC, HRB, HOG, HIG, PEAK, HL, HEI, HPQ, IIVI, KLAC, MXIM, NLS, NGD, OMI, PAAS, RGEN, STM, SSRM, SNE, STLD, TTWO, TOT, VRTX, VOD, WBS, WDC, WMB, RFI, FFC, UTF, GLU, OC, EXK, BR, MAG, MELI, MAXR, AG, GORO, AXOA, KDP, CALX, KKR, GEVO, XYL, BUI, JPI, SSTK, RH, SBSW, IBTX, TMHC, CDW, NWSA, EIGR, ALLY, TWOU, JD, AY, CC, EDIT, CLDR, APPN, VICI, SPOT, FTCH, SCPL, BEPC, RXT, RKT, AAXJ, ACWX, BLOK, CHIQ, DNL, EMLC, EWJ, EWP, EWT, EWU, EWW, EWZ, FYX, IGLB, IPAY, IUSB, KWEB, OIH, PPA, REM, SCHB, SIL, SILJ, USO, VIS, VRP, XRT, CIDM, PTE, RADA, TTI, UMC, CEMI, ADXS, EVGN, NNDM, CRON, TLRY, 63NN,
- Added Positions: IVW, ARKW, IJK, VOO, FCX, FIXD, IEF, FDX, QCOM, DIA, IVV, SQ, XLB, VGT, SPWR, UPS, JPM, MJ, TAN, IJS, IJT, XLF, CMI, NEE, XLI, FTCS, JKH, XLY, CCL, PHYS, FPX, FVD, IWM, IWP, QCLN, CRM, DGRO, IUSV, KRE, MUB, VXX, PFE, IYW, TIP, XLE, GOLD, BA, GLW, ETN, ILMN, LMT, TGT, UNH, PTY, DOCU, DLN, ESGU, HYG, ICLN, IEFA, IEMG, IJJ, IJR, IYY, JPST, KBWB, LMBS, QTEC, SLV, BIIB, COST, D, FE, SHW, SBUX, WYNN, HYT, PKO, V, GNRC, PDI, BABA, SHOP, TDOC, DBX, NET, CARR, BIV, BSV, CIBR, EEM, ESGE, FHLC, IWN, IWO, MBB, REZ, SCHP, SCHX, SCZ, SMH, VTWO, ADBE, AMAT, AN, AZO, BK, BDX, C, CSGP, DE, DD, EGO, EA, HRL, ISRG, KMB, LNC, MRVL, MRK, CASH, NEM, PEP, PVH, PGR, O, RSG, LUV, TXN, TMO, UL, VZ, GAB, HTGC, LULU, AVGO, PSLV, ZGNX, SPLK, ABBV, ZTS, APAM, TWTR, GOOG, CGC, NVTA, YETI, DDOG, AMLP, ANGL, ARKG, ARKK, BNDX, BSCL, BSCM, IGSB, DSI, EFG, FBND, FDL, FDN, FPE, FTA, GDXJ, HYS, ICF, IHI, IJH, ISTB, ITA, IWF, IXC, IXN, IYF, NOBL, ONEQ, PDBC, PGX, QUAL, RING, RSP, SCHD, SCHM, SGOL, SHV, SUSA, TDIV, VAW, VB, VCIT, VEU, VIG, VOT, XBI, XHB, XLC, XLV, PLD, APD, AMT, ADI, AINV, ATO, BTI, CSX, CINF, NNN, COP, CCI, TCOM, DHI, DHR, DEO, DLR, ECL, ENB, ECPG, ESGR, EXAS, EXPD, FAST, FITB, FBC, FCEL, GD, GE, GOOGL, HSY, HBAN, HUN, TT, SJM, KEY, LRCX, LEG, APTO, LOW, MFA, MRO, MEIP, MKC, TAP, MS, NYMT, NVAX, VHC, PNC, PBCT, PHG, PBI, PLUG, PRU, DGX, BB, RMTI, RCL, SNY, XPO, SRE, SPH, TROW, SKT, TYL, TSN, UAL, USB, UNP, RTX, OLED, VLO, VMI, WY, AUY, ZBRA, OPK, LIVE, RVT, CHY, BBF, BHK, PHK, GDV, FEN, GGN, EBS, BTZ, REED, TMUS, BGS, CHW, ETJ, VMW, ULTA, FNV, BUD, STWD, FTNT, DG, QNST, AT, GM, ZG, PSX, SUN, OFS, PCI, NCLH, ICLR, MIE, NRZ, VEEV, CHGG, TNDM, ATHM, AMC, AAL, QURE, FSK, PIRS, HMLP, OGI, KHC, FTV, TWLO, IIPR, MBIO, CUE, CHX, TRTN, ARLO, NIO, AGE, PINS, BYND, CTVA, CHWY, AMCR, DT, INMD, PTON, OTIS, AGZ, BOND, BSJL, BWX, IGIB, CORN, DES, DON, DOO, DWM, EEMS, EFA, EMLP, FIVG, FIW, FMB, FTSL, GOVT, HDV, HYLS, ICVT, IEI, IGOV, INDA, IWB, IWR, IWY, IXUS, IYK, IYT, JKE, JNK, MDYG, MGK, PGF, PRF, QLTA, RPG, SCHG, SCHO, SHM, SLYV, SMDV, SOXX, SPIP, SPLG, SPSB, SPYG, SPYV, VBK, VCR, VLUE, VO, VPL, VT, VV, VXUS, VYM, XLG, XMMO,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, GLD, SPGI, NVDA, SPY, ABMD, AAPL, AMD, MCD, LQD, AMZN, CMCSA, IGV, SRVR, HD, LB, AGG, FTSM, GDX, MINT, WORK, MGV, MTUM, VEA, PYPL, BND, IVE, IYH, MSFT, DKNG, DFEB, FTC, IDU, SPLV, DIS, GH, EDV, QQEW, VBR, VGSH, VTV, XOM, NOK, WMT, ZM, FDT, FXL, IAU, IYC, NEAR, ABT, VIAC, CAH, KO, LLY, GRVY, MDT, OHI, SPG, DAL, KMI, HZNP, ENPH, BHVN, HFRO, FSLY, ACWV, EFAV, HYD, HYMB, IGM, IHF, IUSG, PWB, SHY, VMBS, XLK, T, AFL, MO, AEP, ABC, AMGN, AZN, ADP, BRK.B, BMY, BXMT, CAT, LUMN, CLX, STZ, DTE, DPZ, EMR, EEFT, GSK, GS, HAL, HON, IBM, IDXX, INTU, IRM, KR, MGM, MU, MITK, PH, PENN, PSA, RDS.A, TJX, UNM, VRSN, WFC, WST, WHR, XEL, EBAY, GOF, MAIN, AGNC, KL, TSLA, EXPI, NOW, ZS, UPWK, MRNA, FSKR, DVY, EMB, FEM, FEP, FLOT, FLRN, GUNR, IDV, ITOT, IYG, MDIV, PCY, PZA, RDVY, SECT, SHYG, SLYG, SPHD, STIP, VGIT, VNQ, VOOG, VPU, XLP, XLU, ACN, ATVI, ARLP, ALL, AXP, IVZ, NLY, ATR, WTRG, ADM, ARCC, AXS, TFC, BCE, BP, BIDU, BAC, BAX, BBY, BLK, SAM, CBRL, CMS, CVS, CVX, CME, CTAS, CL, CMA, CFR, CMLS, DXCM, DUK, DY, EW, EXC, FRT, FISV, F, RHP, GIS, GNTX, GPC, GILD, WELL, HUM, IBN, ITW, ISIG, INTC, ICE, IP, JKHY, MDLZ, LTC, LZB, LVS, LEN, MFC, MAR, MAS, MCK, MPW, MET, MCHP, NGG, NTAP, JWN, NOC, NVS, ORLY, OXY, ORCL, TLK, PPL, PAYX, LIN, BKNG, PSEC, PEG, RPM, RRC, REGN, ROST, SJT, SLB, SMG, STX, SIRI, SWKS, SYK, SYY, TSM, RIG, URI, X, VTR, WPC, WBA, ANTM, WEC, YUM, ZBH, AEMD, ET, RDS.B, DNP, CIK, MIY, NUM, ZTR, CHI, JPS, NAD, NVG, UTG, CSQ, JRO, ETB, GPM, ZIOP, LDOS, SQM, AWP, BX, JTD, AWK, MSCI, TWO, BIP, SRNE, PM, ONCS, IVR, LYB, GBAB, RLJ, NMFC, MPC, SAND, DBL, HTA, PANW, BIT, DSL, KIO, ALLE, ENBL, SABR, ZEN, RESN, SNDX, STOR, GNL, GPP, HPE, TEAM, TTD, OKTA, CVNA, AM, JHG, AFIN, LQDA, UBER, CRWD, NARI, NKLA, ACWI, AOK, AOM, BAB, BLV, CORP, CWB, DBC, DBEF, DGRW, DVYE, EEMV, FBT, FCG, FDD, FEX, FINX, FV, FVC, FXH, FXI, GSY, IAGG, IOO, ITB, IWD, IWS, IWV, IXJ, IYR, JKJ, KBA, MDY, MGC, MOAT, OUSA, PALL, PHO, PSCH, PSJ, PTLC, PTNQ, QYLD, RYT, SCHF, SDIV, SLY, STPZ, URTH, USHY, USIG, USRT, VCLT, VCSH, VDC, VFH, VGK, VTEB, VTIP, VWOB, VXF, XAR, XHE, XMLV, XSLV, XT,
- Sold Out: BIG, BSCK, JBHT, BIL, SRC, LVGO, ZROZ, BWG, LADR, CSIQ, SEDG, SAIL, SWX, WRK, FDM, BGFV, AVNS, GNMK, GBDC, STAG, VER, RWX, FPF, MNA, TSLX, DGS, IYJ, WING, FRI, PD, FEZ, DTN, BKLN, UN, AXAS, AB, CHRW, INFO, INFY, KBH, MDP, RCII, SNA, GEO, TSCO, AES, IOVA, WFCPL.PFD, BXMX, CODI, GLDD, VGR, IGT, GAIN, 63NN, APTS, AYTU, BTG, NAT, PDS, TGB, VNT, CEIX, HIX, HEXO, ZOM,
For the details of Sigma Planning Corp's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of Sigma Planning Corp
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,043,212 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 277,424 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 184,724 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.83%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,801 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 388,982 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38%
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 214,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 146,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. The purchase prices were between $89.15 and $91.58, with an estimated average price of $90.46. The stock is now traded at around $90.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 91,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $614.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.05 and $314, with an estimated average price of $272.36. The stock is now traded at around $350.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $26.87, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 293,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 287.79%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 535,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 381.89%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 119,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 147.28%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $183.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 78,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.84%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $359.087000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 52,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 424.10%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 305,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 254,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Big Lots Inc (BIG)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $42.93 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $48.66.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.Sold Out: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.74 and $141.84, with an estimated average price of $132.68.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.Sold Out: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $41.9, with an estimated average price of $36.07.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.
