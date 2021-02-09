Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc Buys ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Amplify Online Retail ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Amplify Online Retail ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc owns 348 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UWM, IBUY, HII, CI, UHS, TSN, HCA, HUM, VIG, PWR, GPC, WHR, KR, BLUE, SNE, PH, C, OKE, PRLD, IIPR, VNET, ADM, SQM, PKI, NXST, NTAP, EVR, LOGI, LB, ADI, TWTR, SCHW, NLTX, CCMP, LMAT, HOMB, ALXN, AQN, NXPI, FDN, EWJ, VIPS, MRNA, CNHI, KOD, UNF, BC, COP, CCK, BLK, MANT, MPW, OZK, MNRO, BMI, AMAT, ANSS, SXI, TJX, TXT, OLED, PLTR, CTVA, APD, CRH, CX, DD, JJSF, KB, HTHT, PHG, RYAAY, KMI, AGLE, SIRI, BBVA,
- Added Positions: CB, IVW, MILN, ARKG, FBND, HDB, ARKW, ILMN, IWD, INTC, ARKK, T, MSFT, MO, DGX, TSLA, WBA, FHLC, FTEC, SPY, AAPL, XRX, LULU, ABT, AXP, HBAN, VZ, ADBE, DISCA, LOW, SBUX, UNH, MA, FTNT, GOOG, IVV, MNA, ADSK, BCRX, CERS, KO, LLY, GD, MHK, MSCI, ZTS, PYPL, HACK, IVE, ACN, ALL, AMZN, ADP, BMY, CMP, GS, NVDA, LIN, PG, TXN, V, NOW, BABA, KNSA, ANGL, IPAY, JNK, ATVI, AMT, BAC, BBY, DHR, EDAP, EMR, EPD, GE, GFI, MDLZ, LEN, NICE, NSC, OMC, PEP, QCOM, REGN, RIO, SO, TSM, TMO, WMT, DIS, NVG, AVGO, DG, TAL, VSTM, QTS, ARGX, AADR, EWU, HYG, HYLB, HYS, IJH, IWF, PSJ, SJNK, USHY, ABB, AZN, SAN, ABEV, DTE, DVN, RDY, EXR, FMC, IT, EHC, HON, LYG, MCD, NVO, PEG, KWR, NLOK, UPS, WRB, EDU, BWXT, BAH, TDOC, COLD, DT, CARR, EFA, OEF, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, ITT, ADPT, BRK.B, MCK, IBM, GLD, CVX, XOM, CSCO, URI, GILD, DVA, EMN, VV, SAP, IJR, HPQ, MRK, MELI, VNQ, PFE, PHM, RTX, MTD, SNN, MDT, LHX, JNJ, CMCSA, XLK, ALGN, ASML, XLB, XLC, XLF, RMD, XLV, NKE, CORE, IFRX, INTU, BIV, DBEF, DON, FEZ, WELL, EXPO, EQIX, JPST, VGK, BKI, VOO, CMA, VWO, CNS, CVGW, AMGN, HES, MMM, XLY, ET, ORCL, PNC, NOC, POWI, MORN, MS, MSM, LMT, LFUS, VTR, NVS, PRG, KMB, ENSG, ADXS, WDAY, ABBV, LPTX, DBVT, ADAP,
- Sold Out: ABC, BWA, EBAY, CMI, HRB, SHOP, UROV, STX, SPG, TTEK, HBI, BACPL.PFD, EVFM, ZTO, NBRV, BKNG, ZM, JKE, SLV, SPXS, SPXU, SUB, VO, ETN, AKAM, AU, AZO, CAH, CASY, CTXS, CLX, DHI, POOL, EXPE, FNB, IP, MBT, PBCT, PLD, PGR,
- ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) - 205,036 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ITT Inc (ITT) - 229,812 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.31%
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 89,873 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.70%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 62,556 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,726 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $54.91 and $92.61, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $121.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 205,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $136.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 54,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19. The stock is now traded at around $166.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $209.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.45 and $139.73, with an estimated average price of $124.71. The stock is now traded at around $129.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.56. The stock is now traded at around $175.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 317.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: GLOBAL X FDS (MILN)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 227.06%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 37,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 127.20%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $113.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.02 and $54.17, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 59.03%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $183.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63.Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $34.98 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $38.5.Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $17.28.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84.
