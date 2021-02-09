Capital Management Associates Buys SVB Financial Group, First Republic Bank, XPO Logistics Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Medtronic PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Investment company Capital Management Associates (Current Portfolio) buys SVB Financial Group, First Republic Bank, XPO Logistics Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, United Rentals Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Medtronic PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Iridium Communications Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Management Associates . As of 2020Q4, Capital Management Associates owns 69 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SIVB, XPO, FRC, DHI, URI, IWM, CMI, MS,

SIVB, XPO, FRC, DHI, URI, IWM, CMI, MS, Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, C, DIS, BKNG, BX, WYNN, UNP, PYPL, CVS, CG, CMCSA, ADBE, EADSY, FB, JPM, RTX, AXP, COF, MAR, BABA, CRM, SBUX, MA, NKE, T,

MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, C, DIS, BKNG, BX, WYNN, UNP, PYPL, CVS, CG, CMCSA, ADBE, EADSY, FB, JPM, RTX, AXP, COF, MAR, BABA, CRM, SBUX, MA, NKE, T, Reduced Positions: LHX, GDXJ, WPM, GDX, VZ, JBLU, V, PFE,

LHX, GDXJ, WPM, GDX, VZ, JBLU, V, PFE, Sold Out: SPLK, MDT, BDX, IRDM, AKAM, BAX, UNH, BA,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,692 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,750 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,596 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.32% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 13,870 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 45,738 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.10%

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $325.27. The stock is now traded at around $508.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $112.94 and $146.93, with an estimated average price of $130.52. The stock is now traded at around $155.581500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $120.87, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $211.84. The stock is now traded at around $277.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Associates initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.989900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 22,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 29,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 100.78%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 16,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 32.54%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2096.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Associates added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 61.43%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Associates added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 38.14%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2095.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $31.5.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.

Capital Management Associates sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.2.