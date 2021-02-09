Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc Buys Tesla Inc, Unilever PLC, Novavax Inc, Sells Unilever NV, Immunomedics Inc, Magna International Inc

Pacifica, CA, based Investment company Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Unilever PLC, Novavax Inc, Adobe Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Unilever NV, Immunomedics Inc, Magna International Inc, Abiomed Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc owns 310 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, UL, NVAX, ONTO, STNE, SHOP, TSE, AMD, CTS, ALGN, PXD, RJF, NTCT, STE, TFX, USB, CREE, VRNT, CMG, CATY, SAIC, AXP, SRGA,

TSLA, UL, NVAX, ONTO, STNE, SHOP, TSE, AMD, CTS, ALGN, PXD, RJF, NTCT, STE, TFX, USB, CREE, VRNT, CMG, CATY, SAIC, AXP, SRGA, Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, VMW, JNJ, ADBE, QCOM, VLO, CNC, DXCM, AMGN, IBM, BABA, SAP, ABT, LH, MELI, V, SBUX, VGT, ERIC, DEO, COP, VAW, QQQ, EEM, VXUS, VCR, VDC, VHT, VIS, VOX, IAC, FIVE, DG, AMED, NOC, LMT, LRCX, CF, ECL, DHI,

AMZN, AAPL, VMW, JNJ, ADBE, QCOM, VLO, CNC, DXCM, AMGN, IBM, BABA, SAP, ABT, LH, MELI, V, SBUX, VGT, ERIC, DEO, COP, VAW, QQQ, EEM, VXUS, VCR, VDC, VHT, VIS, VOX, IAC, FIVE, DG, AMED, NOC, LMT, LRCX, CF, ECL, DHI, Reduced Positions: INTC, NICE, CVS, AMAT, NDAQ, MGA, BIDU, PYPL, APD, ALB, ALXN, DELL, CARR, BIIB, BA, RTX, OTIS, KR, TSM, SLB, HAL, LHX, COF, HFC, LNG, PH, ANSS, TMO, JPM, VFC, WFC, ITW, CMA, OC, EXPD, AVGO, DD, DE, NDSN, CAT, BAYRY, ADI, IWF, SPY, SIEGY, MPC, SKM, ROK, NLOK, WHR, ZBH, CLR, LVMUY, VTI, JD, QRVO, WH, IVV, ABB, ACN, EOG, EWBC, TCOM, C, CSCO, CVX, GS, GT, BMY, HON, IP, KSU, APH, PWR, EFA, ADM, IWB, CI, IWM, AMP, VOO, GD, RDY, WB, FDX, DGX, GE, EDU, EBAY, HIG, INCY, JCI, MRO, NAV, SSL, PTC, SINA, RDN,

INTC, NICE, CVS, AMAT, NDAQ, MGA, BIDU, PYPL, APD, ALB, ALXN, DELL, CARR, BIIB, BA, RTX, OTIS, KR, TSM, SLB, HAL, LHX, COF, HFC, LNG, PH, ANSS, TMO, JPM, VFC, WFC, ITW, CMA, OC, EXPD, AVGO, DD, DE, NDSN, CAT, BAYRY, ADI, IWF, SPY, SIEGY, MPC, SKM, ROK, NLOK, WHR, ZBH, CLR, LVMUY, VTI, JD, QRVO, WH, IVV, ABB, ACN, EOG, EWBC, TCOM, C, CSCO, CVX, GS, GT, BMY, HON, IP, KSU, APH, PWR, EFA, ADM, IWB, CI, IWM, AMP, VOO, GD, RDY, WB, FDX, DGX, GE, EDU, EBAY, HIG, INCY, JCI, MRO, NAV, SSL, PTC, SINA, RDN, Sold Out: UN, IMMU, ABMD, ON, CEO, QGEN, RSG, SPLK, HDS, MEDP, RT2,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 401,213 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,551 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,129 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 235,644 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 52,482 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.027000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 15,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.640200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 99,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $106.31. The stock is now traded at around $319.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CTS Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.38 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $48.18, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Trinseo SA. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $38.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $495.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 36.84%. The purchase prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $356.25. The stock is now traded at around $400.477000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $251.88 and $324.2, with an estimated average price of $276.85.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $32.73, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $109.38 and $149.19, with an estimated average price of $126.23.