Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Realty Income Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells Axon Enterprise Inc, Dividend and Income Fund, JPMorgan Chase

Investment company Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Realty Income Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Roper Technologies Inc, sells Axon Enterprise Inc, Dividend and Income Fund, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Albemarle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. owns 298 stocks with a total value of $982 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ISTB, IWM, EFV, FAD, MTUM, BSV, VTV, MBB, IGLB, IEFA, NCLH, PENN, IBM, GH, ORCC, KKR, PODD, UPS, UL, PRU, IUSV, ILMN, REM, SLV, VGT, DVN,

ISTB, IWM, EFV, FAD, MTUM, BSV, VTV, MBB, IGLB, IEFA, NCLH, PENN, IBM, GH, ORCC, KKR, PODD, UPS, UL, PRU, IUSV, ILMN, REM, SLV, VGT, DVN, Added Positions: MOAT, AAPL, O, MSM, VTI, ADP, SPOT, ROP, LMT, AZPN, BDX, SYY, BKH, MCD, MDT, MSFT, PEP, WPC, ABT, ADSK, DEO, LOW, SPAB, CINF, GPC, ISRG, NVR, V, IVE, CASY, JNJ, NUE, MO, CHRW, SWK, TGT, MA, DFEB, SECT, CFR, TXN, RODM, SCHF, FVD, LQD, KO, COST, NOBL, AMZN, FSKR, ARKK, IBB, IEMG, IVV, PFF, SCHA, CTXS, F, TSLA, BIV, EFG, GOVT, OUSA, XLK, AZN, CCL, CAT, CMCSA, CMA, DHR, HD, VZ, DAL, BX, FB, GLD, IJH, IUSB, JNK, NYF, QYLD, SPLG, SPYV, VUG, XBI, XLF, GE, HPQ, KR, NFLX, NEM, PNC, QCOM, SO, GPP, DOCU, DOW, AGG, CIBR, FEX, FTEC, GDX, IWF, IWN, IWO, NEAR, SCHP, SPDW, SPYG, VLUE, VTWO,

MOAT, AAPL, O, MSM, VTI, ADP, SPOT, ROP, LMT, AZPN, BDX, SYY, BKH, MCD, MDT, MSFT, PEP, WPC, ABT, ADSK, DEO, LOW, SPAB, CINF, GPC, ISRG, NVR, V, IVE, CASY, JNJ, NUE, MO, CHRW, SWK, TGT, MA, DFEB, SECT, CFR, TXN, RODM, SCHF, FVD, LQD, KO, COST, NOBL, AMZN, FSKR, ARKK, IBB, IEMG, IVV, PFF, SCHA, CTXS, F, TSLA, BIV, EFG, GOVT, OUSA, XLK, AZN, CCL, CAT, CMCSA, CMA, DHR, HD, VZ, DAL, BX, FB, GLD, IJH, IUSB, JNK, NYF, QYLD, SPLG, SPYV, VUG, XBI, XLF, GE, HPQ, KR, NFLX, NEM, PNC, QCOM, SO, GPP, DOCU, DOW, AGG, CIBR, FEX, FTEC, GDX, IWF, IWN, IWO, NEAR, SCHP, SPDW, SPYG, VLUE, VTWO, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, AXON, PGX, JPM, WFC, ALB, IVW, SPY, T, DGRO, SCHD, FDX, USMV, STZ, MNA, NEE, CHI, IGSB, FSK, SPTM, IDV, ARCC, GOOG, AOA, FTCS, FTSM, JPST, BA, GOOGL, PCEF, ESGU, FDL, PFE, IHI, ITOT, IUSG, HON, XOM, MUB, HYD, PRF, QQQ, REGL, CVX, CVS, SPYD, ADBE, VRP, VWO, DTH, DNL, DIA, WMT, DGRW, WERN, SBUX, CRM, AOM, UNH, ZM, CLNC, SCHG, WM, SCHX, SPMD, GM, USIG, VBK, VEU, DVY, LUV, SHOP, PYPL, SQ, CSCO, SWCH, MMM, PSEC, IJR, MKL, DIS, FXH, ORCL,

BRK.B, AXON, PGX, JPM, WFC, ALB, IVW, SPY, T, DGRO, SCHD, FDX, USMV, STZ, MNA, NEE, CHI, IGSB, FSK, SPTM, IDV, ARCC, GOOG, AOA, FTCS, FTSM, JPST, BA, GOOGL, PCEF, ESGU, FDL, PFE, IHI, ITOT, IUSG, HON, XOM, MUB, HYD, PRF, QQQ, REGL, CVX, CVS, SPYD, ADBE, VRP, VWO, DTH, DNL, DIA, WMT, DGRW, WERN, SBUX, CRM, AOM, UNH, ZM, CLNC, SCHG, WM, SCHX, SPMD, GM, USIG, VBK, VEU, DVY, LUV, SHOP, PYPL, SQ, CSCO, SWCH, MMM, PSEC, IJR, MKL, DIS, FXH, ORCL, Sold Out: DNIF, EW, SPIB, EFA, TIP, BLL, BABA, SHYG, SIZE, VTRS, RTX, WY, WPX, MDIV, VER,

For the details of Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/feltz+wealth+plan+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 599,742 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 189,095 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 318,963 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 123,243 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 589,248 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.616000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR MULTI CAP. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $106.46, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.750900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.733600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $175.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $65.777800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 400,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 175,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $166.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $231.6 and $343.3, with an estimated average price of $282.71. The stock is now traded at around $331.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 256.84%. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96. The stock is now traded at around $404.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 131.23%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $341.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. sold out a holding in Dividend and Income Fund. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.07.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.01.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7.