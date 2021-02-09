Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Baxter International Inc

Calgary, A0, based Investment company Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Intuit Inc, Elastic NV, CDW Corp, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Baxter International Inc, Novartis AG, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mawer Investment Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $17 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Aon PLC (AON) - 5,605,878 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,803,147 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 454,762 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% Visa Inc (V) - 3,276,692 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 5,959,581 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $159.08, with an estimated average price of $123.1. The stock is now traded at around $164.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 987,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.48 and $68.37, with an estimated average price of $60.48. The stock is now traded at around $67.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 465,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.68 and $643.45, with an estimated average price of $570.27. The stock is now traded at around $640.837900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Systemax Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $29.92. The stock is now traded at around $43.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 510,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 84,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $43.15, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 98.02%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,661,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 137.87%. The purchase prices were between $219.41 and $282.01, with an estimated average price of $257.05. The stock is now traded at around $257.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,067,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 52.20%. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $389.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,223,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in CDW Corp by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $118.73 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $131.04. The stock is now traded at around $150.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,847,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Insperity Inc by 56.19%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $92.24, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $86.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,155,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in CSW Industrials Inc by 81.95%. The purchase prices were between $78.59 and $116.28, with an estimated average price of $100.19. The stock is now traded at around $128.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 770,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $12.61.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $39.48 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $44.35.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14.