Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Buys Unilever PLC, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells Unilever NV, iShares MBS ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc

Investment company Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Wells Fargo, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, sells Unilever NV, iShares MBS ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc, Oracle Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc . As of 2020Q4, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc owns 245 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CCAP, BEAM, CVS, IEX, SEE, TU, UNP, BNL, BIV, IEF, ITE, IUSG, IWV, UVXY,
- Added Positions: UL, GOVT, JKHY, WFC, MTUM, SCHR, SUSA, IJK, ICF, FNDX, IJJ, IEMG, JNJ, BA, BAC, AXP, VTI, DSI, MMM, TJX, PFE, ESGD, MRK, RTX, VWO, KMB, SCHD, NEE, EMR, TOTL, KO, AFL, VEA, SCHO, IAU, SUSC, TIP, USIG, EFA, SBUX, BND, ITW, T, ACN, ADBE, CTXS, D, DUK, EMN, ETN, FHN, GD, LHX, BABA, ISRG, LOW, MDT, NVDA, ROK, CRM, SO, UPS, VZ, WU, PHYS,
- Reduced Positions: SHOP, SPY, SCHX, MSFT, JPST, APPN, SCHB, AMZN, AAPL, MBB, MINT, VSAT, VXF, V, GOOGL, IDXX, WDFC, ORCL, MCO, AEP, PYPL, MKL, INTC, CWI, HDV, HD, IVV, IWM, PG, CINF, FB, CCK, IEFA, LQD, COST, CAT, SCHA, BLK, SCHE, SCHH, VB, VOO, VXUS, PAYX, DEO, WM, WMT, HON, IBM, MTB, ORLY, NKE, TFC, SLV, ADP, QCOM, VEU, VNQ, LMT, ADI, MDLZ, PPG, PM, KBE, CSCO, IWO, STT, UNH, GS, XOM, GLD, EEM, IGSB, MA, CGC,
- Sold Out: UN, VRTX, AON, SPXS, TLH, VMBS, TRQ, VEON,
For the details of COBBLESTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cobblestone+capital+advisors+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 4,399,981 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,770,078 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 995,825 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 454,612 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 253,957 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Crescent Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $95.63, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $119.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $43.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $204.954400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 2302.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.640200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 281,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 58.65%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 69,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 38.52%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.336600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 474,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $175.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 101,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 65,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 133.82%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.Sold Out: BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $157.38 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $161.63.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13.Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)
Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.73.
