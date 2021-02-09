Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Buys Unilever PLC, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells Unilever NV, iShares MBS ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc

Investment company Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Wells Fargo, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, sells Unilever NV, iShares MBS ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc, Oracle Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc . As of 2020Q4, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc owns 245 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 4,399,981 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,770,078 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 995,825 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 454,612 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 253,957 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Crescent Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $95.63, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $119.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $43.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $204.954400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 2302.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.640200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 281,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 58.65%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 69,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 38.52%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.336600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 474,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $175.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 101,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 65,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 133.82%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $157.38 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $161.63.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.73.