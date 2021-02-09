Lyrical Asset Management Lp Buys Concentrix Corp, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, NXP Semiconductors NV

New York, NY, based Investment company Lyrical Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Concentrix Corp, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyrical Asset Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Lyrical Asset Management Lp owns 36 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CNXC, IWD, NXPI,
- Added Positions: EOG, SU, WDC, QRTEA, COMM, ADNT, ADS, AER, LNC, LBTYK, FLEX, HBI, AMG, OI, GRA, AL, UNVR, AIZ, ARW, BERY, SNX,
- Reduced Positions: URI,
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 1,758,306 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 3,109,867 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 1,870,163 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 4,956,382 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Celanese Corp (CE) - 2,691,572 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,074,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $143.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 92,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64. The stock is now traded at around $186.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.
