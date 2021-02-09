Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Salem, OR, based Investment company Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, AbbVie Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Walmart Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Amgen Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. As of 2020Q4, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 1602 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,207,992 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,121,379 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 51,636 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Intel Corp (INTC) - 3,165,332 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29% AT&T Inc (T) - 4,648,956 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51%

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $261.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 79,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1873.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $409.275500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $80.601600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 133,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 160,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.709000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 318.34%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $282.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 397,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 78.66%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,581,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 53.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 739,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 169.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 245,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 131.49%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 260,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 213.18%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $165.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 175,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $311.53.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $122.97 and $147, with an estimated average price of $133.36.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $178.74, with an estimated average price of $148.28.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.