Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys Carlisle Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Unilever PLC, Sells Unilever NV, Amgen Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Princeton Global Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Carlisle Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Unilever PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, Merck Inc, sells Unilever NV, Amgen Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Ciena Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owns 449 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CSL, F, QCLN, IHI, FATE, ARKW, ARKG, CVX, VO, IGIB, MUB, BLK, EMB, IWP, XLB, TAN, NGM, FTCS, MMIN, FXL, XLP, XLY, REM, XLC, XLI, KMB, VTRS, LIN, SGEN, SRE, KDMN, VKTX, BEEM, ALDX, COP, UNM, UVE, ABUS, AAOI, GDRX, AQB, GTHX, COLD, FBRX, GIK, AOM, AOK, ACWV,

AMZN, UL, UPS, MRK, AAPL, BABA, PGX, IYY, QLTA, T, PM, ACWI, JNJ, IGSB, SCHO, TLRY, V, MO, ARKK, GLD, BOND, PFF, PHYS, VZ, RTX, JOE, JQUA, CMCSA, DGRO, CSCO, BAC, VIG, VMC, UNP, PKG, TOT, PFSI, SPY, NIO, PEP, ABBV, CARR, FIW, VUG, CCI, NEE, CVS, BR, MCD, DOW, ED, CAT, IQLT, DD, DUK, EXC, LMT, NEM, PNW, LBRDK, PG, AAL, TFC, SO, AEP, HQL, APD, IBM, BNS, DTE, FNF, PYPL, SMG, PSX, DIAX, Reduced Positions: TSM, AMGN, QQQ, CIEN, DIS, SCHV, NTR, SCHC, CI, ACN, AMD, IEMG, SPH, DGS, ADBE, MDLZ, CDW, FB, GOOG, IX, NVS, NVDA, SCHH, SCHM, BAM, GEM, DKNG, XLV, VWO, MPC, AMT, TDG, STE, AZN, PFE, INTU, COR, EOG, MJ, XLK, VNQ, SLYV, C, COST, EPD, SCHB, GS, FNDF, PRU, SNY, LW, HSDT, CGC, KMDA,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,349 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 102,165 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.85% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 16,718 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,907 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,644 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.52 and $158.51, with an estimated average price of $140.76. The stock is now traded at around $150.217500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 14,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.932400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 71,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $88.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $100.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $107.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $342.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $183.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 154.23%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3311.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 9781.79%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.640200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,669 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 76.79%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $165.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 35,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 118.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $99.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $51.03 and $57.75, with an estimated average price of $55.03.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $112.16 and $174.14, with an estimated average price of $137.23.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Nam Tai Property Inc. The sale prices were between $4.67 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $5.28.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.