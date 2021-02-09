Wellington Shields & Co., LLC Buys Skillz Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Churchill Capital Corp III, II-VI Inc, DraftKings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Wellington Shields & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Skillz Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Walmart Inc, Citigroup Inc, sells Churchill Capital Corp III, II-VI Inc, DraftKings Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wellington Shields & Co., LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wellington Shields & Co., LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SKLZ, RPRX, UL, TPIC, FEYE, FSLR, AL, MTB, MTUM, ARKK, KHC, MOS, TRV, SXT, ORCL, EMR, SMH,

SKLZ, RPRX, UL, TPIC, FEYE, FSLR, AL, MTB, MTUM, ARKK, KHC, MOS, TRV, SXT, ORCL, EMR, SMH, Added Positions: CASI, WMT, C, AMZN, MRK, HON, BABA, TMO, AEM, NEM, BA, RTX, PXD, BLK, COST, SPG, VMW, PYPL, BRK.B, HD, LHX, NEE, VZ, AMGN, GOOG, OXY, STE, BXMT,

CASI, WMT, C, AMZN, MRK, HON, BABA, TMO, AEM, NEM, BA, RTX, PXD, BLK, COST, SPG, VMW, PYPL, BRK.B, HD, LHX, NEE, VZ, AMGN, GOOG, OXY, STE, BXMT, Reduced Positions: DKNG, ILMN, IBM, SII, SHOP, SSYS, QCOM, BE, PSNL, EFX, GS, UFI, PSN, DGEAF, WPC, AVGO, CVS, WDC, GSK, CI, UEIC, INTC, CMCSA, GILD, KO, ENB, KMI, FCX, FB, GE, KKR, TWTR, PM, FTCS, DOW, AXP, OVV, AMAT, BMY, FIS, COP, WY, JPM, ABBV, PEP, GLW, PFE, ACA, VIAC, BP, TRN, PBCT, SLB, RIG,

DKNG, ILMN, IBM, SII, SHOP, SSYS, QCOM, BE, PSNL, EFX, GS, UFI, PSN, DGEAF, WPC, AVGO, CVS, WDC, GSK, CI, UEIC, INTC, CMCSA, GILD, KO, ENB, KMI, FCX, FB, GE, KKR, TWTR, PM, FTCS, DOW, AXP, OVV, AMAT, BMY, FIS, COP, WY, JPM, ABBV, PEP, GLW, PFE, ACA, VIAC, BP, TRN, PBCT, SLB, RIG, Sold Out: CCXX, IIVI, STZ, AZN, VCSH, RDVY, RDS.A, CERN, CSU,

Personalis Inc (PSNL) - 920,478 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 61,905 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,394 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,717 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Bloom Energy Corp (BE) - 216,312 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $41.432000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 286,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 94,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $58.26, with an estimated average price of $40.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.640200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $102.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $1.53 and $3.07, with an estimated average price of $2.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,812,769 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 28.69%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 87.57%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 53.17%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $493.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $72.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $39.94, with an estimated average price of $36.51.