Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. Buys Southwest Airlines Co, TJX Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Biogen Inc

Investment company Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Southwest Airlines Co, TJX Inc, The Home Depot Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Twilio Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicollet Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LUV, TJX, HD, TWLO, DIS, MMM,

LUV, TJX, HD, TWLO, DIS, MMM, Added Positions: FB, SCHM, GOOGL, NOW, FISV, PANW, FIS, EQIX, UNH, AKAM, SMG, FAST, SWKS, VMI, VAR, SPLK, EXPD, IWM, IONS, KNX, LHX, SRCL, UTHR, FFIV, COG, RDN, ALKS,

FB, SCHM, GOOGL, NOW, FISV, PANW, FIS, EQIX, UNH, AKAM, SMG, FAST, SWKS, VMI, VAR, SPLK, EXPD, IWM, IONS, KNX, LHX, SRCL, UTHR, FFIV, COG, RDN, ALKS, Reduced Positions: SPY, SAP, MDY, V, GOOG, PYPL, TSLA, LMT, SCHA, HON, HFC, IVV,

SPY, SAP, MDY, V, GOOG, PYPL, TSLA, LMT, SCHA, HON, HFC, IVV, Sold Out: NFLX, BIIB,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,505 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,450 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,142 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,905 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Visa Inc (V) - 43,222 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 77,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 41,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 10,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $409.275500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $181.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 169.80%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.242000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66.