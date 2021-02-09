New South Capital Management Inc Buys WW International Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells Nielsen Holdings PLC, DISH Network Corp, Dorman Products Inc

Memphis, TN, based Investment company New South Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys WW International Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells Nielsen Holdings PLC, DISH Network Corp, Dorman Products Inc, Xylem Inc, Cardtronics PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New South Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, New South Capital Management Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWN,

IWN, Added Positions: WW, TGNA, STAY, DOX, AMN, SSNC, FDX, BAM, FISV, IWR, ARCC, UPLD, IWM,

WW, TGNA, STAY, DOX, AMN, SSNC, FDX, BAM, FISV, IWR, ARCC, UPLD, IWM, Reduced Positions: XYL, VSAT, VRT, ZBRA, AZO, OTEX, TMO, FMC, VAC, HHC, SWK, DISCA, LSXMK, HBI, LKQ, MSM, ENS, WLTW, AVTR, SCI,

XYL, VSAT, VRT, ZBRA, AZO, OTEX, TMO, FMC, VAC, HHC, SWK, DISCA, LSXMK, HBI, LKQ, MSM, ENS, WLTW, AVTR, SCI, Sold Out: NLSN, DISH, DORM, CATM,

For the details of NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+south+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 726,371 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 8,955,726 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 3,216,667 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 119,920 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 8,991,428 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.75%

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $152.260100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 60,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in WW International Inc by 80.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,724,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 101.90%. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $14.81, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.008100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,068,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 40.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.16 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $65.32. The stock is now traded at around $76.799100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 346,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.92%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $16.27.

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $24.81 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $30.8.

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.98 and $99.36, with an estimated average price of $92.68.

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cardtronics PLC. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $36.09, with an estimated average price of $25.04.