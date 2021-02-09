Diversified Portfolios, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells JPMorgan Chase

Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company Diversified Portfolios, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Southern Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Portfolios, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 359,466 shares, 26.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 533,242 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.81% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 217,632 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 64,471 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 37,162 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06%

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $711.97. The stock is now traded at around $719.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $360442.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.881900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $331.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.12. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.733600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 533,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 296.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 50,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Southern Co by 577.84%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.714000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 36,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 130.63%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.26%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.371000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.