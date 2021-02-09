Trustees of Princeton University Buys Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Intuit Inc, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc

Investment company Trustees of Princeton University (Current Portfolio) buys Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Intuit Inc, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, sells DocuSign Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, IVERIC bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustees of Princeton University. As of 2020Q4, Trustees of Princeton University owns 5 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with ADVM. Click here to check it out.
- ADVM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ADVM
- Peter Lynch Chart of ADVM
For the details of Trustees of Princeton University's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trustees+of+princeton+university/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Trustees of Princeton University
- JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 1,759,817 shares, 82.26% of the total portfolio.
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 15,607 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.44%
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) - 74,530 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 2,025 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 30,410 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 74,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $389.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)
Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $22.95, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 30,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66.Sold Out: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $30.19 and $45.49, with an estimated average price of $39.61.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $118.75.Sold Out: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)
Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of Trustees of Princeton University. Also check out:
1. Trustees of Princeton University's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trustees of Princeton University's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trustees of Princeton University's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trustees of Princeton University keeps buying