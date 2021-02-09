Trustees of Princeton University Buys Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Intuit Inc, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc

Investment company Trustees of Princeton University (Current Portfolio) buys Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Intuit Inc, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, sells DocuSign Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, IVERIC bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustees of Princeton University. As of 2020Q4, Trustees of Princeton University owns 5 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADVM, INTU, OCUL,

ADVM, INTU, OCUL, Reduced Positions: TDG,

TDG, Sold Out: DOCU, RVMD, CRSP, ISEE,

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 1,759,817 shares, 82.26% of the total portfolio. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 15,607 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.44% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) - 74,530 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Intuit Inc (INTU) - 2,025 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 30,410 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. New Position

Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 74,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $389.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $22.95, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 30,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66.

Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $30.19 and $45.49, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $118.75.

Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.41.