Ruffer LLP Buys Ambev SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cigna Corp, Sells General Motors Co, Iamgold Corp, NOV Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Ruffer LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Ambev SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cigna Corp, Centene Corp, MicroStrategy Inc, sells General Motors Co, Iamgold Corp, NOV Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, Equinox Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ruffer LLP. As of 2020Q4, Ruffer LLP owns 80 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,370,246 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.70% American Express Co (AXP) - 1,837,229 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% Ambev SA (ABEV) - 69,274,536 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Cigna Corp (CI) - 979,483 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.71% Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 26,589,982 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Ambev SA. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 69,274,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.46 and $389.97, with an estimated average price of $234.84. The stock is now traded at around $1236.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 137,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in GoldMining Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $2.62, with an estimated average price of $2.3. The stock is now traded at around $1.778900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,501,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Despegar.com Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.69 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $11.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 378,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.631600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.97 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $67.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 641.48%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 1,869,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $209.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 979,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Centene Corp by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 3,163,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,370,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 673.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.56 and $137.59, with an estimated average price of $122.25. The stock is now traded at around $117.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 429,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $239.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 527,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $35.17.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.44 and $8.52, with an estimated average price of $5.94.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.75 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $2.89.