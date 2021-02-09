>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ruffer LLP Buys Ambev SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cigna Corp, Sells General Motors Co, Iamgold Corp, NOV Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: BMY -0.51% CI +2.11% CNC +3.95% DIS -0.94% CHKP +0.17% BRK.B +1.19% ABEV +0% MSTR +22% GLDG -1.12% DESP +2.36% KHC -0.77%

London, X0, based Investment company Ruffer LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Ambev SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cigna Corp, Centene Corp, MicroStrategy Inc, sells General Motors Co, Iamgold Corp, NOV Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, Equinox Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ruffer LLP. As of 2020Q4, Ruffer LLP owns 80 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ruffer LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ruffer+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ruffer LLP
  1. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,370,246 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.70%
  2. American Express Co (AXP) - 1,837,229 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
  3. Ambev SA (ABEV) - 69,274,536 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Cigna Corp (CI) - 979,483 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.71%
  5. Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 26,589,982 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%
New Purchase: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Ambev SA. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 69,274,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.46 and $389.97, with an estimated average price of $234.84. The stock is now traded at around $1236.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 137,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: GoldMining Inc (GLDG)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in GoldMining Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $2.62, with an estimated average price of $2.3. The stock is now traded at around $1.778900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,501,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Despegar.com Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.69 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $11.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 378,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.631600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.97 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $67.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 641.48%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 1,869,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $209.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 979,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Centene Corp by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 3,163,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,370,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 673.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.56 and $137.59, with an estimated average price of $122.25. The stock is now traded at around $117.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 429,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $239.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 527,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.

Sold Out: SEACOR Holdings Inc (CKH)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $35.17.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78.

Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.44 and $8.52, with an estimated average price of $5.94.

Sold Out: Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.75 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $2.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ruffer LLP. Also check out:

1. Ruffer LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ruffer LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ruffer LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ruffer LLP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)