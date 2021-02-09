>
Articles 

Miramar Capital, LLC Buys Citigroup Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Newmont Corp, Sells Amgen Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: APD +0.41% AAPL -0.15% AVGO +0.38% LMT +1.54% ABBV -1.48% CVS +0.19% C -0.72% STLD -0.68% NEM -0.85% NEE +0.69% DIA +0.17% LLY -2.51%

Investment company Miramar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Newmont Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Apple Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Target Corp, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miramar Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Miramar Capital, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Miramar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miramar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Miramar Capital, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,195 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.53%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 55,078 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.58%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 82,095 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.02%
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 18,476 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.16%
  5. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 118,788 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.90%
New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 87,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 118,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 69,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $84.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 22,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $314.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $201.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 203.32%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $254.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 19,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 73,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 49.16%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $473.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 18,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 41.75%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $341.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 23,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 82,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 118,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16.

Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.07.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03.



