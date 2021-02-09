Miramar Capital, LLC Buys Citigroup Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Newmont Corp, Sells Amgen Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Miramar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Newmont Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Apple Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Target Corp, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miramar Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Miramar Capital, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: C, STLD, NEM, NEE, DIA, LLY, AMZN, AMN, GOOGL, FB, PYPL, KMB, ITW, HON, TWOU, TDOC, T, OMER, RDS.B, MINT, SCHD,

C, STLD, NEM, NEE, DIA, LLY, AMZN, AMN, GOOGL, FB, PYPL, KMB, ITW, HON, TWOU, TDOC, T, OMER, RDS.B, MINT, SCHD, Added Positions: APD, AAPL, AVGO, LMT, ABBV, CVS, MRK, ABT, WM, JNJ, GPC, VZ, CMCSA, PEP, MSFT, MDLZ, HD, MCD, JPM, MDT, AEP, PG, TXN, SBUX, PAYX, KO, PFE, BRK.B, SPY, USB, BA, QQQ,

APD, AAPL, AVGO, LMT, ABBV, CVS, MRK, ABT, WM, JNJ, GPC, VZ, CMCSA, PEP, MSFT, MDLZ, HD, MCD, JPM, MDT, AEP, PG, TXN, SBUX, PAYX, KO, PFE, BRK.B, SPY, USB, BA, QQQ, Reduced Positions: CSCO, TGT, UPS, QCOM, VYM, VIG, DIS, ILMN, NKE,

CSCO, TGT, UPS, QCOM, VYM, VIG, DIS, ILMN, NKE, Sold Out: AMGN, HBI, GDX, GE,

For the details of Miramar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miramar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,195 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.53% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 55,078 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.58% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 82,095 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.02% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 18,476 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.16% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 118,788 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.90%

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 87,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 118,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 69,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $84.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 22,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $314.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $201.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 203.32%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $254.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 19,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 73,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 49.16%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $473.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 18,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 41.75%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $341.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 23,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 82,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 118,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.07.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03.