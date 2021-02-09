Windsor Group LTD Buys BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Immunomedics Inc

Investment company Windsor Group LTD (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Morgan Stanley, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Immunomedics Inc, Bank of America Corp, SmileDirectClub Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Group LTD. As of 2020Q4, Windsor Group LTD owns 184 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 329,856 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 187,527 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.78% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 184,987 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 243,160 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,909 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 73,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $186.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $197.34 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $218.65. The stock is now traded at around $246.005900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $196.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 39.78%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.049000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 187,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 480.50%. The purchase prices were between $132.18 and $133.11, with an estimated average price of $132.7. The stock is now traded at around $132.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 21,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.39%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 29,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.52%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.01%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $11.32.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.61.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34.