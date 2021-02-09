Blue Edge Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Blue Edge Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Edge Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Blue Edge Capital, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MGV, IJR, DIA, FDX, MXI,
- Added Positions: IVW, IJK, VTV, IJJ, IJS, IJT, DIS, IEI, VOO, SPY, VGSH, ESGU, VCSH, IEUR, ANGL, ESGE, IAU, IEMG, UNH, SCZ, ESGD, GDX, IPAC, STIP, CAT, GOOGL, BABA, ACWI, TOTL,
- Reduced Positions: MGK, AMZN, DGRW, LQD, VIG, MCO, VUG, AAPL, VT, DE, MA, V, CRM, CVX, GOOG, PM, BOND,
- Sold Out: TLH, LMT, CVS, INTC, MCD,
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 318,895 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.16%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 149,724 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 133,733 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.37%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 323,866 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 230,584 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
Blue Edge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.22 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.991800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 69,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 44,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $314.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,649 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $258.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Global Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $81.74, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $84.272200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 308.42%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 170,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 261.40%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 137,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 132.51%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.472000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 106,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.08%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 88,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 99.50%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $134.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 77,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 227.87%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 18,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $157.38 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $161.63.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Blue Edge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42.
