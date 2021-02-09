Crestwood Advisors LLC Buys Accenture PLC, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Boston, MA, based Investment company Crestwood Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, Magnite Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crestwood Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Crestwood Advisors LLC owns 263 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SRLN, MGNI, ADI, HXL, SWK, PXD, ARCB, AVT, WY, VNT, EOG, LEN, BEPC, YUMC, TENB, UBER, CHWY, VCSH, IDV, IWS, PHO, ATVI, SQ, VFC, MSI, ECL, CERN, BOH, SAN, ADP, ALGN, AMD, TER,

ACN, SPSM, LLY, TXN, VWO, BAC, JPIN, FTV, ISTB, BKNG, MRK, IJR, JNJ, MDT, CAT, CCI, ADBE, EMR, HD, BSX, XYL, ZTS, ST, IJK, IJT, TDOC, TJX, SHW, ITOT, IVW, MKC, LMT, IBM, BKI, CVX, LULU, IEMG, VNQ, TSLA, SUSA, AME, BMY, PFE, PEP, CL, DSI, SNOW, PTON, MO, AMGN, AXP, LQD, SHY, SPIB, AEP, VBK, CGEN, NFLX, CMCSA, DUK, NEE, GIS, ISRG, MDLZ, BA, MS, NVDA, DOCU, BLK, AGEN, TMO, USB, UNP, UPS, ABBV, BABA, ANSS, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, CSCO, AAPL, STT, CVS, TTD, SPY, GOOG, MUB, JPM, MSFT, AMZN, MTUM, TFI, DHR, FB, IVV, VZ, VIG, RMD, QQQ, WMB, RTX, URI, T, PM, USMV, SHOP, ORCL, APH, EFA, CBRE, COST, FISV, SHM, IWF, SCHZ, SCHF, SCHE, WFC, SBUX, XOM, ABT, TRV, MIC, MCD, AMT, CM, NKE, COF, SCHW, SUB, GE, GD, F, SHV, SPLV, IWO, VB, VFH, VO, VTI, VUG, XLK, NOC, MMM, VAR, AWK, TREE, AVGO, NOW, CRM, PBCT, EDIT, GILD, OTIS, CMF, IGSB, EEM, IWM, VRTX, JKD, INTC,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,540,951 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 634,407 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 805,564 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Visa Inc (V) - 377,146 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,845 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%

Crestwood Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 146,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $63.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 218,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. The stock is now traded at around $152.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $175.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.42. The stock is now traded at around $130.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95. The stock is now traded at around $257.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 250,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 36.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,095,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 1428.67%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $173.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 37,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 1099.42%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $201.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 37,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 286.79%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 138,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 215,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83.

Crestwood Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41.

Crestwood Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38.

Crestwood Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The sale prices were between $12.99 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $19.74.

Crestwood Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.12 and $5.76, with an estimated average price of $5.1.

Crestwood Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.27 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.94.