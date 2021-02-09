AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Simon Property Group Inc

Albany, NY, based Investment company AllSquare Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Enbridge Inc, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Simon Property Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owns 454 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TDOC, VXX, ALK, EMQQ, CQQQ, CYTH, DFS, CVM, TM, PTY, EWY, PSCT, SDY, VCYT, BOTZ, MWG, KRE, NIO, APTV, UL, SJI, SGEN, MLM, CENT, BVH,

TDOC, VXX, ALK, EMQQ, CQQQ, CYTH, DFS, CVM, TM, PTY, EWY, PSCT, SDY, VCYT, BOTZ, MWG, KRE, NIO, APTV, UL, SJI, SGEN, MLM, CENT, BVH, Added Positions: VCSH, PFF, BNDX, PCI, BND, BTAI, ENB, PEP, C, SUSA, IJS, DSI, TXN, V, SUSB, ABBV, BAC, IYF, AMZN, AVGO, QUAL, OTIS, TGT, TSM, EEM, IEMG, PLUG, NTLA, CVS, LOW, MTUM, MGC, ITA, ICF, AVXL, BEPC, CARR, KDP, CRSP, VTRS, NKLA, KMB, XBI,

VCSH, PFF, BNDX, PCI, BND, BTAI, ENB, PEP, C, SUSA, IJS, DSI, TXN, V, SUSB, ABBV, BAC, IYF, AMZN, AVGO, QUAL, OTIS, TGT, TSM, EEM, IEMG, PLUG, NTLA, CVS, LOW, MTUM, MGC, ITA, ICF, AVXL, BEPC, CARR, KDP, CRSP, VTRS, NKLA, KMB, XBI, Reduced Positions: VTI, VEA, VNQ, SPY, VWO, SPG, BABA, PKW, JPST, VB, PFLT, HYG, JPM, ACWX, BA, DIA, QQQ, VT, INTC, RDS.B, SUNS, NRZ, MGK, RSP, VXUS, EXC, HASI, SOXX, VCIT, AAPL, CSCO, MDT, WMT, WFC, IBB, T, ARCC, GOLD, BRK.B, GSK, MU, MSFT, UNH, GOOG, DJP, ESGD, VLUE, AMD, ATAX, AXP, AMGN, BP, CMCSA, DUK, EMR, GIS, GILD, HON, HUN, JNJ, LRCX, NKE, OLP, LIN, PG, RBC, REGN, TSCO, UNP, VZ, GWW, DIS, CIM, TSLA, CGC, PYPL, EDIT, INSW, PTON, FIVG, SCZ, VHT, VUG, XT, ABT, BK, XOM, NEE, MCHP, MS, NSC, VLO, WAB, TMUS, MAIN, LADR, SEDG, GTXMQ, REZI, ALC, HDV, IEFA, VFH,

VTI, VEA, VNQ, SPY, VWO, SPG, BABA, PKW, JPST, VB, PFLT, HYG, JPM, ACWX, BA, DIA, QQQ, VT, INTC, RDS.B, SUNS, NRZ, MGK, RSP, VXUS, EXC, HASI, SOXX, VCIT, AAPL, CSCO, MDT, WMT, WFC, IBB, T, ARCC, GOLD, BRK.B, GSK, MU, MSFT, UNH, GOOG, DJP, ESGD, VLUE, AMD, ATAX, AXP, AMGN, BP, CMCSA, DUK, EMR, GIS, GILD, HON, HUN, JNJ, LRCX, NKE, OLP, LIN, PG, RBC, REGN, TSCO, UNP, VZ, GWW, DIS, CIM, TSLA, CGC, PYPL, EDIT, INSW, PTON, FIVG, SCZ, VHT, VUG, XT, ABT, BK, XOM, NEE, MCHP, MS, NSC, VLO, WAB, TMUS, MAIN, LADR, SEDG, GTXMQ, REZI, ALC, HDV, IEFA, VFH, Sold Out: SPXS, LUMN, KMI, HRC, SKT, VDE, LVGO, ZM, TAK, CB, MUFG, MET, MCK, D, HMC, E, AFL, CRH, DEO, ORTX, ENIC, KHC, RYAM, DNKN, SGT, SPR, UN, UAL, SU, TRV, RYN,

For the details of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allsquare+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 339,242 shares, 20.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.24% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 104,347 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 245,210 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 191,087 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 128,769 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $290.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 338 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.1. The stock is now traded at around $56.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.87 and $82.33, with an estimated average price of $76.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 417.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 45.26%. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund by 78.16%. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc by 288.81%. The purchase prices were between $42.46 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $48.74. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 49.06%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 88.62%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.73.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.91 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $93.63.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $8.49.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.