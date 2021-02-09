Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , BTC iShares Internatio

Investment company Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Medifast Inc, sells VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANGL, PFSI, MED, DRE, CODX, TSM, SQ, AMP, WFC, CRH, CTVA,

ANGL, PFSI, MED, DRE, CODX, TSM, SQ, AMP, WFC, CRH, CTVA, Added Positions: PZA, SCHB, BIV, SCHF, CMF, VGIT, TSLA, MUB, AGG, SCHV, IWF, SCHE, HYMB, BWZ, SHYG, IBM, LQD, SHY, QCOM,

PZA, SCHB, BIV, SCHF, CMF, VGIT, TSLA, MUB, AGG, SCHV, IWF, SCHE, HYMB, BWZ, SHYG, IBM, LQD, SHY, QCOM, Reduced Positions: SCHG, EMLC, EMB, IGHG, IWV, VST, EEM, MSFT, RAMP, IWR, IWM, IWD, EFA, CEQP, HYEM, T, HYD, PG, CVX, GE, JPM, SCHD, AXP, GH, GOOG, PANW, SIVB, INO, VTRS,

SCHG, EMLC, EMB, IGHG, IWV, VST, EEM, MSFT, RAMP, IWR, IWM, IWD, EFA, CEQP, HYEM, T, HYD, PG, CVX, GE, JPM, SCHD, AXP, GH, GOOG, PANW, SIVB, INO, VTRS, Sold Out: IDV, MRNA, HAL,

For the details of SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+wealth+%26+retirement+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 203,563 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91% Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 166,795 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 226,097 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 201,178 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 93,346 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $30.59. The stock is now traded at around $32.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 65,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $59.5. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.49 and $206.89, with an estimated average price of $176.9. The stock is now traded at around $259.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.16 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Co-Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $261.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 50.59%. The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $26.78. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 186,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 39,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $62.81, with an estimated average price of $62.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.027000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $23.91 and $29.73, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $101.66.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $11.31 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $15.59.