Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , BTC iShares Internatio

February 09, 2021 | About: PZA +0.09% SCHB +0.2% CMF +0.05% TSLA -1.94% ANGL -0.03% PFSI -3.29% MED +1.83% DRE +0.16% CODX +12.86% SQ +0.74% IDV +0.13% MR +0%

Investment company Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Medifast Inc, sells VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+wealth+%26+retirement+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC.
  1. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 203,563 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 166,795 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 226,097 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
  4. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 201,178 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  5. BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 93,346 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $30.59. The stock is now traded at around $32.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 65,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $59.5. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Medifast Inc (MED)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.49 and $206.89, with an estimated average price of $176.9. The stock is now traded at around $259.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.16 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Co-Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $261.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 50.59%. The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $26.78. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 186,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 39,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $62.81, with an estimated average price of $62.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.027000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $23.91 and $29.73, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $101.66.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $11.31 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $15.59.



