Crown Advisors Management, Inc. Buys Cohu Inc, America's Car-Mart Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Sells Northwest Pipe Co, Comfort Systems USA Inc, SBA Communications Corp

Investment company Crown Advisors Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Cohu Inc, America's Car-Mart Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Encore Wire Corp, sells Northwest Pipe Co, Comfort Systems USA Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Federal Signal Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crown Advisors Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Crown Advisors Management, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COHU, CRMT, ON, MPWR, WIRE,

COHU, CRMT, ON, MPWR, WIRE, Added Positions: NVR, EVBG, BXC, BL,

NVR, EVBG, BXC, BL, Reduced Positions: CCS, TTEK, MHO, CVCO, GMRE, POOL, LGIH, DECK, NXRT, AHCO, ELS, TER, PGNY, ROST, BLDR, NVDA,

CCS, TTEK, MHO, CVCO, GMRE, POOL, LGIH, DECK, NXRT, AHCO, ELS, TER, PGNY, ROST, BLDR, NVDA, Sold Out: NWPX, FIX, SBAC, NXST, FSS, DXCM, CONE, AWI, UFPI, EXR, ARKR, WTTR,

For the details of CROWN ADVISORS MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crown+advisors+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Teradyne Inc (TER) - 65,000 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 190,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 50,000 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8% Pool Corp (POOL) - 16,000 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20% LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 55,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.38%

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in America's Car-Mart Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $118.47, with an estimated average price of $100.92. The stock is now traded at around $130.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $32.73, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.37 and $366.23, with an estimated average price of $321.1. The stock is now traded at around $376.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Encore Wire Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.94 and $60.57, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $65.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVR Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $3899.1 and $4446.88, with an estimated average price of $4156.05. The stock is now traded at around $4699.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $103.27 and $154.62, with an estimated average price of $127.86. The stock is now traded at around $147.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. added to a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.95 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $42.522200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Northwest Pipe Co. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.35.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The sale prices were between $44.22 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $51.86.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $293.21.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $81.02 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $97.75.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Signal Corp. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.61.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $356.25.