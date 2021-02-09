Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Shopify Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Splunk Inc, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Investment company Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Shopify Inc, Acutus Medical Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Splunk Inc, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. owns 140 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,126 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,164 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,981 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,371 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 13,251 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.19 and $89.7, with an estimated average price of $83.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1449.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.87 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $27.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 34,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.709000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $200.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 32,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 22,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 365.23%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $290.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 101.03%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $134.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.472000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 103.83%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $69.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.02%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $35.89.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.91 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.04.