Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc Buys Anthem Inc, Lowe's Inc, Enbridge Inc, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Alibaba Group Holding, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

New York, NY, based Investment company Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Anthem Inc, Lowe's Inc, Enbridge Inc, Walmart Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Alibaba Group Holding, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Stryker Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ENB, WMT,

ENB, WMT, Added Positions: ANTM, LOW, PYPL, MSFT, ACAD, WELL, XBI, AMZN, DFE, TJX, TSLA,

ANTM, LOW, PYPL, MSFT, ACAD, WELL, XBI, AMZN, DFE, TJX, TSLA, Reduced Positions: EPD, BXMT, COST, UNH, TMO, PCI, IPGP, ECL, WWD, ESNT, HEI.A, ROP, BX, LNG, SRTS,

EPD, BXMT, COST, UNH, TMO, PCI, IPGP, ECL, WWD, ESNT, HEI.A, ROP, BX, LNG, SRTS, Sold Out: BABA, BMY, SYK, BAM,

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 57,055 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,772 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 14,395 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 77,400 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 24,743 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 91.59%. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $296.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 7,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 64.50%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $178.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 10,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 51.18%. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $49.76. The stock is now traded at around $51.302800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $52.26 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $60.76. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $174.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46.