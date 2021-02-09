>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc Buys Anthem Inc, Lowe's Inc, Enbridge Inc, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Alibaba Group Holding, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

February 09, 2021 | About: ANTM +3.56% LOW -0.97% ACAD -1.62% WELL -0.09% XBI -0.81% ENB -0.35% WMT +0.7% BABA +1.66% BMY -0.49% SYK -0.22% BAM +0.81%

New York, NY, based Investment company Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Anthem Inc, Lowe's Inc, Enbridge Inc, Walmart Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Alibaba Group Holding, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Stryker Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrison+bradford+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 57,055 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,772 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 14,395 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86%
  4. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 77,400 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  5. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 24,743 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 91.59%. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $296.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 7,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 64.50%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $178.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 10,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 51.18%. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $49.76. The stock is now traded at around $51.302800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $52.26 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $60.76. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $174.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79.

Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

1. GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)